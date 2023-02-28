Young at heart: Montecillo residents channelling their inner biker

Members of the Deep South Chapter of the Patriots Defence Force Motorcycle club visited Montecillo Veterans Home and Hospital on Sunday to offer residents rides on Experience Dunedin's V8 trike as well as rides on their own bikes.

Twelve residents took the opportunity for scenic V8 trike ride around Dunedin. The oldest was 100 year old Elsie Herriott who hasn't missed a ride in the four years the Patriots have been offering this activity.

Several other young at heart residents aged in their 80's and 90's channeled their inner biker and took rides on a range of club members big Harley Davidson touring bikes and a Canam Spyder.

The rides followed a donation to the Montecillo Veterans Home and Hospital residents fund earlier this year.

Patriots club president, Phil Herriott, said: "We may have wrecked a few hair do's today but we certainly created a lot of big smiles and memories."

Phil also joked that the club likes to keep in the good books at Montecillo.

"It won't be long before a number of our more mature members will be looking for rooms there."