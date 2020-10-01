Thursday, 1 October 2020

Rugby Chat: Otago win the Ranfurly Shield

    This week Paul Dwyer chats to Otago player Josh Hohneck, manager Shayne O'Connor and supporter Dwayne Cleugh about Otago's Ranfurly Shield win last weekend.

