Car show gets burnout pad

Things may really burn up at the three›day Rev Rock & Hop 2020 car show and cruise hosted by the Lawrence Car Club later this month.

Following on from the success of the event in recent years, Lawrence engineer and Lawrence Car Club member Darcy Win proposed an addition to the already action› packed event — aburnout pad.

‘‘Some friends and I came up with the idea, we sought permission from the rodeo group, then set about raising the $10,000 needed, and with the help of a lot of good community businesses and individuals we built it,’’ Mr Win said.

The eighth annual Rev Rock & Hop car show and cruise will be hosted by the Lawrence Car Club.

Last year, the event drew in over 300 entries.

Organiser Bill Bazley said he was happy the planned burnout pad was built in time for this year’s event.

‘‘We got delayed from our usual planned March date by Covid, but are happy to have the car show on now in November,’’ he said.

Given drink›driving restrictions, he said the three› day event would also allow people to ‘‘socialise’’ during the car show.

‘‘The show already enjoys a reputation for its laid›back, relaxed country atmosphere; so if people can come, camp up, enjoy a beer and a yarn over the three days, so much the better.

‘‘The new ablutions block on site offers showers and toilets for both men and women, and will eventually give flexibility for a wide range of overnight events to take place in the town,’’ Mr Bazley said.

‘‘This is the eighth time we have run the car show and this year will be the first time we are holding it as a three›day event.

‘‘There will be a whole lot of cars and exhibits coming down and it should be a great weekend with lots to see and live music,’’ he said.

A packed programme kicks off from Thursday, November 26, through to Sunday, November 29, and includes events such as a 100km car fun run through the rolling hills of Tuapeka West down to the Lowlands of Tuapeka Mouth and Clydevale.

Saturday begins with the car show at 10am, followed by burnouts at 1pm. Sunday has a tour of vintage machinery and the finals of the burnout competition.

