Easy win for the Light Blues

Cambridge beats Oxford by five lengths in the annual university boat race on London's River Thames on April 1, 1922. — Otago Witness, 30.5.1922

London, April 1: Cambridge won the boat race. The race was rowed in fine, wintry weather, a bleak easterly wind blowing.

The water conditions were good, huge crowds lined the banks.

The Duke of York followed the race in a motor boat.

Cambridge won the toss and chose the Middlesex side.

Oxford began with a 38 stroke and Cambridge with 36. The lead alternated in the first few minutes.

At the mile-post Cambridge was leading by a length, and they retained this advantage throughout.

At Hammersmith, Cambridge led by a length and three-quarters, and at Chiswick, by two lengths.

Thereafter the race developed into a procession. Cambridge was rowing only 28, nevertheless Oxford could not overtake them, despite spurts, and Cambridge won by three and a-half lengths.

Time, 19min 27sec, the best since 1911.

Oxford finished raggedly, several men being distressed.

Cambridge finished quite fresh. Cambridge were strong favourites.

Keeping hands on the wheel

From America comes the news that the law is putting its foot down on the “one-arm driver”.

This is designed to catch the man who uses his other arm to caress a feminine companion.

It has been found that many accidents have been traced to this “love me and the motor’s yours” practice — that is to say, traffic accidents.

The police say a man cannot attend to a girl's waist and to traffic emergencies at the same time.

They suggest he has his hands full, and he had better get off the road.

Then there is the “one-lap” driver. A young man was recently fined $50 for driving with a girl under the steering wheel.

Motorists will be glad to learn that under the new law which came into operation on Saturday it is now permissible for a shopkeeper to sell at any time motor spirits, petrol, oil, or motor accessories that are urgently required, provided that the shop is open for that purpose only, closed immediately the sale is effected, and that the door is kept locked except for the admission and exit of the customer. — by 'Accelerator'

Electricity schemes proposed

Queenstown: The project of electric lighting is engaging much attention here just now, but as yet it all is in the lap of the gods.

The One Mile Creek is to be surveyed and plans made with a view to ascertaining what power is available for generating electricity for lighting the town and giving current for household purposes.

A section of the public favours this scheme while another is of the opinion that a larger scheme should be embarked on — one that would furnish power for all household services and industrial purposes.

As well it is considered that Wye Creek would afford ample power for all the requirements of many years to come.

In connection with the suggested One Mile Creek scheme, an electric plant, pipeline and wiring are under offer to the council by Mr W.H. Paterson, of Oamaru.

All this machinery is lying at Skippers, where it was partly being used in a mining enterprise on the Shotover River in pre-war days.

Cannibalism in Russian famine

New York: Professor Meredith Atkinson, of Melbourne University, has arrived by the Mauretania.

He spent weeks in the famine regions of Russia. He declares that the conditions rivalled any description of Hell. Cannibalism was rife in several cities. Bodies thrown out of houses at nightfall were seized by the starving people, who devoured the flesh.

At Saratox he personally heard of a man who killed his wife and pickled her remains for eating.

The crime was discovered and the murderer shot.

Typhus was spreading at an alarming rate.

Professor Atkinson expressed the opinion that the only way to protect the rest of the world would be to throw a cordon around Russia and prevent anyone leaving.

Professor Atkinson is going to Canada to lecture.

ODT, 3.4.1922