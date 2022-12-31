100 years ago from our archives

Members of the Oamaru Band of Mercy, whose object is "to move the heart of every person to be kind toward all that lives, toward all animals and toward each human brother; to teach the evil of war and violence, the beauty of mercy and love." The president, Mr J.A. Forbes, is in the centre. — Otago Witness, 2.1.1923

Crossing Shingle Creek, near the Roxburgh Gorge, by chair on a suspension cable.

The public school at Paradise, at the head of Lake Wakatipu, and its lady teacher and pupils.

Compiled by Peter Dowden