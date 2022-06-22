Addition to local fleet

New motor launch The Fisher Lassie built for the local fishing fleet. — Otago Witness, 25.7.1922

Horses spurred by electric saddles

Those closely in touch with racing matters in the dominion (writes ‘Whalebone’) have been aware for some months past that the electric battery has been in use in various parts of New Zealand, but unfortunately has not been possible to catch any of the offenders, although special officers have been employed for the purpose. As far ago as last October the authorities were informed that illegal methods were being practised, and a complete outfit was exhibited for their inspection, but the matter was hardly treated as seriously as was deserved, some doubts being cast on the motive for the supplying of the information. This was to be regretted, for since then there is not the slightest doubt at least on half a dozen occasions, principally at smaller meetings, has the battery been used. Such a state of affairs as has existed is a serious menace to the sport, and it will ease the minds of a big majority if the president of the New Zealand Racing Conference, in his annual speech, gives some indication of the steps taken to suppress the evil. Under the old way of using a battery on a horse, the wires were carried on the body of a rider and contact made through the spurs, but the latest contrivance is considerably more up-to-date and is concealed in the lead bag. — by ‘Sentinel’

Repatriation of Indians

One of the finest fishing hulls yet built on this coast was launched yesterday to the order of Mr F.R. Smith, Port Chalmers. The vessel is 39 feet long, with a beam of 10ft 2in. She has a straight stem and a cruiser stern, and her lines have been greatly admired. The Fisher Lassie, as the craft is named, has every modern facility for her trade. The engine-room is situated amidships, with a two-berth cabin on the fore side, and forward of this there is a fish hold with a self-emptying cockpit at the fore end. The wheelhouse is at the after end of the engine-room, and another fish hold is fitted abaft this, with a self-emptying cockpit in the after end. The vessel was designed and buiit by Messrs R.C. Miller and Co, Port Chalmers, and on her trial trip yesterday she developed a speed of 8 knots over the measured mile. The engine which is at present installed is a 10hp, but this will be replaced later on with a 20hp which will give the craft a speed of 10 knots.

Suva: The steamer Sutlej, after bringing nearly 400 Indians, left Suva on Tuesday with 967 souls. It is significant of how the desire to leave Fiji is easing off, that out of 1000 Indians offered a free passage to India, no fewer than 919 refused to leave Fiji, so others on the list had to be hunted up, until 967 were booked. This surely proves that the Indian coolie is satisfied, after experiencing both, that Fiji is a much better place for him or her than India. Of the last 3000 who went from Fiji to India, it is reported that over half have died, and nearly all the rest have been robbed of all the savings they carried with them from here. An officer of the Sutlej says that crooks and harpies sit on the waterfront at Calcutta waiting for the coolie vessels to arrive from the colonies where Indian labour is employed. Of the Indians who left by the Sutlej 512 were Calcutta people and 455 were Madrasis. These people carry with them £31,328, comprised of £28,017 in bank drafts and jewellery worth £3311. — ODT, 22.6.1922