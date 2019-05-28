Advocacy for mothers

Bounty Island in the South Pacific, alive with penguins. - Otago Witness, 28.5.1919

The twentieth annual meeting of the Society for the Protection of Women and Children was held in the Town Hall yesterday afternoon.

The Rev. Canon Curzon-Siggers presided. The Chairman, in moving the adoption of the report, said that in addition to the matters dealt with in the report, he desired to lay stress on the needs of further action in the interests of children:-(1) The homing question - which implied the protected mother.

Only women could make a home. We must beware lest we lost the basis of the home - the mother's good health.

For this reason he welcomed a most necessary institution to be opened on Saturday - a home which would relieve sickly and prospective mothers of the burden of attending to their children at a time when they themselves needed every attention.

Orphanages were of value for childlife, when there was no home, but if the mothers were not cared for there would be no children. (2) Allied to this was the importance of the State making some allowance to deserving mothers where the minimum wage of a careful man was not sufficient - this not of charity, but as of right. (3) Here he would mention that inasmuch as soldiers' widows and epidemic widows had reasonable pensions, the State had committed itself to the principle that a widow should have about 30s a week, hence the allowance for widows other than the abovementioned needed to be increased.

Kotuku at Purakaunui

A correspondent writes to us from Purakaunui: ''On Sunday afternoon about 4 o'clock my attention was drawn to a commotion in the river amongst some sea-gulls. On investigating, I observed a strange bird, with legs about 12 inches long, a slim body, a long neck, and a small beak.

It carried itself very gracefully, and was pure white in colour. I have been told that this bird was seen a fortnight ago in the same place. It appeared to be very unsettled, flying from place to place. Would this be the crane that has been seen lately? There is also at present in the river a most beautiful bird, not unlike the other bird, except that it is blue in colour, has not such long legs, and has a long beak.

I rather think it is a shag of an uncommon colour.'' Mr G. W. M'Intosh, president of the Otago Acclimatisation Society, to whom we have referred our correspondent's letter, expresses the opinion that the white bird was in all likelihood the white crane which has been observed at Waihola, Stirling and Waitati.

The white crane, however, has a long beak. Mr M'Intosh suggests, further, that the blue bird seen at Purakanui was probably a blue crane.

Gardening win for Benhar school

Mr E. S. Green, agricultural instructor to the Otago Education Board, has submitted his report and the results of the schools' swede and mangel-growing competitions conducted under the auspices of the Otago Agricultural and Pastoral Society during the past season.

The competition was not as keenly contested as formerly, this being due in a large measure to the early closing of schools on account of the influenza epidemic and also to the unfavourable season. The following are the prize-winners: Mangels: Benhar 1 and 2, Lowburn 3. Swedes: Benhar 1.

- ODT, 28.5.1919

