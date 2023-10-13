Aid decision supported

A public park in Tokyo converted into temporary homes. — Otago Witness, 13.11.1923

The Government, in transmitting a sum of £25,000 to the British Ambassador in Japan, to be handed to the Japanese Government for the relief of suffering due to the recent disaster, has taken a step which will have the cordial endorsement of the public. The tale of destruction associated with the catastrophe which overwhelmed Tokio, Yokohama and a great part of one of the most densely populated districts in Japan at the beginning of September, has been one of staggering import. The injured, the destitute, the homeless, and the orphaned to a vast number have to be provided for. To its credit the Western world came quickly to the assistance of the East. It is satisfactory to think that New Zealand has participated fittingly in a demonstrationof international neighbourliness which shows that the world is after all not quite given over to greed and strife, to envy and self-seeking. Now that it has been apprised as to the willingness of Japan to accept pecuniary help, the Ministry has adopted the proper course in forwarding a substantial contribution as a practical expression of the sympathy of the dominion as a whole with the stricken nation. — editorial



Cancer the one to beat

A striking statement was illustrated by Dr Barnett during his address on cancer at the Health Week meeting last Wednesday night. In the year 1902 nearly 10 percent of the recorded deaths were due to tuberculosis, and only 6 percent were due to cancer, but in 1922 — that is, 20 years later — these figures are practically reversed, nearly 10 percent of the deaths being due to cancer, and only 7 percent due to tuberculosis. It is obvious, therefore, that a very considerable drop in the mortality due to tuberculosis has occurred, and a very alarming rise in the prevalence of cancer. During the last 20 years there has been a very active propaganda in action to fight tuberculosis and the results as shown have been decidedly successful. Now, a similar campaign with respect to cancer is in course of development.



TB treatment postcode lottery

Coming before the next meeting of the Otago Hospital Board is a letter from the Waipiata Sanatorium Committee, which writes asking co-operation in urging the Government to place the sanatorium treatment for tuberculosis in both islands on a more equitable basis. The writers point out that as the hospital boards of the North Island had so far made no provision for the sanatorium treatment of consumption, and had declined to take over from the Hospital Department the Pukeora and Otaki sanatoria, the South Island boards, which have already established, or are about to establish, sanatoria of their own, are being unfairly penalised in this matter as compared with the hospital boards of the North Island.



Mrs Stewart’s invention

A demonstration of what promises to be a very effective fire extinguisher was given at a house in Laing street, Caversham, yesterday morning, when Superintendent A.G. Napier, of the City Fire Brigade, inspected an extinguisher invented by Mrs J. Stewart. A dirty chimney in a front bedroom was set on fire, and after a little time had elapsed to allow the soot to ignite thoroughly a packet of the preparation was applied, and the blaze was smothered. The extinguisher was tried out in a kitchen chimney, and it again smothered the flames. — ODT, 13.10.1923

Compiled by Peter Dowden