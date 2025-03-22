Albion hits 60 not out

A veterans' match on Dunedin's North Ground to mark the 60th anniversary of Albion Cricket Club. — Otago Witness, 31.3.1925

Uncosted promises

The functions in connection with the Albion Cricket Club’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations commenced with a Cricketers’ Parade Service held in the Dundas Street Methodist Church last evening. The attendance was a fitting one for the occasion, every available seat being occupied. Included in the 150 past and present members of the club present was the Hon Mark Cohen, first captain of the Albion Cricket Club. Mr J.J. Clark (president of the club and also president of the Otago Cricket Association) read the lessons, and the Rev E.O. Blamires (Albion First Grade Captain and Otago Team Captain) conducted the service. Solos were rendered during the service by Mrs Scott and Messrs Satterthwaite and Alexander.

No intelligent person who listened on Friday night last to the exposition of the policy of the Labour Party by the leader of the party will have failed to be struck with the entire absence of constructiveness from it. Mr Holland and his party would seem to estimate the intelligence of the public at an exceedingly low level. If it were not so, they could hardly expect, as evidently they do expect, to impose upon it by the proclamation of a policy that consists in the offer of a great many benefits without the remotest indication of the manner in which they propose to put themselves in a position to confer these benefits. It is not any less true to-day than it has been all through the ages that it is impossible either to make anything out of nothing or to give away what one does not possess. The Labour Party does not, however, hesitate to promise lavishly what it cannot fulfil. It might as well offer the gift of the moon as offer some of the benefits with which it seeks to bribe the electors into supporting it at the approaching elections. — editorial

Anniversary Monday marked

Owing to the fact that the Exhibition contractors (Fletcher and Love) have got so far ahead with building operations it has been found possible to allow the workmen a full holiday to-day.

10 and 16kmh upped to 19 and 32

As an outcome of prosecutions in Temuka and the intervention of the Otago Motor Club reasonable by-laws have now supplanted unreasonable ones. The old speed limits of from six miles to ten miles have given place to 12 miles and 16 miles.

Take it to the limit

Road-hogging is becoming increasingly prevalent in the city streets, and while no one is in the least concerned at the fate which may befall the drivers of these motors if they hit anything while speeding, there are the ordinary users of the road to be considered.

On Friday night, at about 23 minutes to 6, a grey-coloured car ripped along Crawford street from the south end at a speed which caused pedestrians to stop and watch. The car was estimated to be doing 40 to 50 miles an hour, and the attention of a Daily Times reporter was called to the speeder before the machine came abreast of him. If a car had happened to run into

Crawford street from Liverpool or Jetty or Water streets, it would certainly have been hard to avoid a crash. The same night, or early on Saturday morning, a light green coloured car, swinging with its speed, and doing anything up to "fifty," raced along Princes street south going towards Cargill Corner. — ODT, 23.5.1925

