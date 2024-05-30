All Blacks selected on ability

Probables’ Lui Paewai (left) about to pick up to avert a Possibles rush in the All Blacks trials. — Otago Witness, 3.6.1924

Wellington May 28: At the New Zealand Rugby Union meeting last night the chairman said that the colour line was not being drawn in the All Black team, and any player worthy of a place would be selected.

Christchurch, May 29: Mr McKenzie, chairman of the New Zealand Rugby Union selection committee, made a statement to a reporter to-night in contradiction of the report which has been circulated to the effect that the colour line is being drawn in the selection of the All Black team. Mr McKenzie said that the All Blacks selection committee in choosing teams does so according to the players’ ability irrespective of colour. "The Maori Advisory Board and also the Horowhenua Rugby Union officials were informed by myself," said Mr McKenzie, "that the rumoured drawing of the colour line by the selectors had no foundation in fact, and I support the statement by calling attention to the fact that Nepia, Paewai, Bell and Mill — all members of Mr Parata’s Maori team — have been included in the trials and two of them are included in the inter-island game to be played on Saturday, and a third for Tuesday. The reason why some of the Maori players are omitted is because the selectors’ opinion of their play is that it is not up to the standard required."

Ready to go on-air

The Otago Radio Association’s plant, which has been installed in Mr Stedman’s garage, Princes street, is now practically ready for transmissions, and all that is required to complete the set are two "choke" coils. Tests have been carried out during the past fortnight, and they have proved very satisfactory. Mr R. Bruce, the secretary of the association, has received advice from a Milton amateur that the music "came through" quite loudly and clearly. The association hopes to commence regular transmissions on Tuesday and Fridays from 8 till 10pm.

Whaling off to a good start

The Picton whaling season is reported to have opened in a rather sensational manner last week. A whale was sighted in the Strait, and the Tory Channel whale-chasers were soon in hot pursuit. Unlooked-for developments occurred, however, through the premature explosion of a bomb, which, instead of penetrating the whale, threw its deadly missiles in all directions. Fortunately none of the whalers were in the direct line of fire, and escaped injury, but a piece of "shell" penetrated the new whaling launch above the waterline. The damage, however, was not serious. Four whales were captured on Monday by the Perano whaling party, two being secured by the Orea and two by the Cachelot. This is a promising start for what is expected to prove a successful season.

Odd place to collect donations

Whoever is responsible for the placing of the Patients’ and Prisoners’ Aid contribution box in front of the witness stand in the Police Court must surely be a sublime optimist. The spirit of cheerful giving can hardly exist in the soul of a witness who, after a severe cross-examination by the subinspector or the senior sergeant, and perhaps one or two caustic comments from the bench, during which he is generally made to feel about half his natural size, catches sight of the slot in the top of the box. One could almost forgive him if he were to hurl it suddenly across the room, for to the harassed witness it appears to be a brilliant example of nerve. — ODT, 30.5.1924

Compiled by Peter Dowden