Amazing polio cure by Ratana

The new undenominational church built by and dedicated to God by Tahu Wiremu Ratana. — Otago Witness, 11.1.1921.

The work of Ratana, the Maori faith healer, continues to attract great attention not only among the Maoris, but also the Europeans, and a private secretary is kept going hard answering scores and scores of letters which are received daily from sick pakehas anxious to be cured of certain troubles.

An amazing cure, and one that can be vouched for, occurred to a New Plymouth boy, who had been suffering from the effects of infantile paralysis, but has now recovered the use of his limbs. The patient is the nine-year-old son of Mr J. McNeil Adams, of Albert road, New Plymouth, and he had been unable to walk for seven years, despite medical treatment. Mr and Mrs Adams were persuaded by friends to seek Ratana’s advice, and about 10 days ago they made a journey to the village of Ratana near Turakina. They were unable to see the Maori “miracle” man personally, but were interviewed by one of his private secretaries, a Native half-caste, and it was explained that Ratana had so many visitors that he was unable to consult any Europeans. He wrote instructions, however, and these followed the lines of the faith-healing doctrine which has gained some considerable fame for Ratana. After acting on this advice and visiting the church in company with the secretary, the boy was able to walk back to the railway siding, and has been walking about ever since. Mr Adams states that the lad is quite well, and is daily getting stronger in the use of his legs.

Town hall needed in Dunedin

“It is time that Dunedin people woke up to the fact that they require a hall,” said Mr McKinlay, president of the Burns Club, who presided over a crowded meeting in the Burns Hall last night. The occasion was the Burns anniversary concert, and it was not at all surprising that the hall was not nearly big enough to meet the requirements of the gathering. Many keen patriots had to be turned away disappointed, an experience that is likely to be frequently repeated until the present glaring lack in the city is supplied.

Portobello turbot impress visitors

Between 40 and 50 members of the Workers’ Educational Association visited the Portobello fish hatcheries on Saturday afternoon. The trip was delightful, and beneficial from the educational point of view. Undoubtedly the most interesting fish seen were the turbot, a kind of gigantic flounder. Several of these occupied a large central tank. They were brought from home six years ago, being at that time about the size of half a crown. Today they have developed a weight of 14lb and a measurement of 18in, but their ultimate weight maybe 50lb. In adjacent tanks were seen specimens of the lobster and many other beautiful and interesting varieties.

Race gambling popular

Judging from the large sum staked on the Trentham racecourse during the recent three days, amounting to well over a quarter of a million pounds (telegraphs our Wellington correspondent), Wellington people seem to have plenty of spare cash in their pockets. 8200 people booked for the races at the Lambton station on Saturday, this being a record, and in addition there was heavy booking from country stations, and large numbers went by motor car. — ODT, 26.1.1921.



