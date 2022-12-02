Ancient treasure revealed

Waiting to enter (from left) Howard Carter, Arthur Merton (obscured), Lady Allenby and Lord Carnarvon outside Tutankhamen's newly discovered tomb entrance, pictured right in front of Rameses VI's tomb entrance. — Otago Witness, 13.2.1923

London, November 30: Details have been received of an important historical discovery in the Valley of the Kings, on the site of Ancient Thebes, on the left bank of the Nile, near Luxor, where excavations have been proceeding for 16 years. The discovery consists of the royal necropolis of the Theban Empire, situated directly below the tomb of Rameses VI. The seals of thetomb were found intact. The tomb contained three magnificent state coaches in gilt, and an exquisitely carved bed, inlaid with ivory and precious stones. Innumerable boxes of wonderful workmanship bore gilt inscriptions. The boxes contained Royal robes precious stones and golden sandals. Tutankuhumen’s state throne, which was discovered, is regarded as one of the mostwonderful objects ever found. Another chamber contained many other beautiful articles of furniture and decorative art. Most of the treasures are fairly well preserved, and others are in a precarious state, but it is hoped that careful handling will preserve nearly all of them. No doubt the collection is part of Tutankuhumen’s funeral paraphernalia which was removed fromthe original tombs to escape the depredations of thieves. Seals and other precautions suggest that inspectors during the reign of Rameses IX entered and re-closed the chambers after robber attacks. The discoveries will enormously increase the knowledge of ancient Egypt. There is still a third chamber to explore, where Tutankuhumen’s actual tomb may be found. Amongthe other remains found are vast quantities of provisions, including trussed ducks and haunches of venison, all packed in boxes which are expected to yield a mass of information. Among the valuables is a heavily gilt chair with portraits of the king and queen, and two life-sized bitumenised statues of the king worked in gold.



Warrington home’s appeal

The Patients’ and Prisoners’ Aid Society has established a comfortably equipped convalescent home at Warrington. This is known as the James Powell Rest Home. To this many a slowly convalescing mother, domestic worker and other women and children recovering from illness or operations, etc, have been sent for rest and recuperation amidst the pleasantest of surroundings.

The matron has received many letters from grateful patients expressing their warm thanks for the great benefit they have received from a stay in the home. By far the largest number of patients are unable to pay. This makes no difference, however, to their admission, and the expressions of gratitude from patients and their relatives are very sincere. This good work is carried

on through the generosity of the public, and funds are urgently needed.



Dozens join egg group

The management committee of the Otago Egg Circle met on Thursday evening, Mr J.T. Harris presiding. The secretary reported having received applications from 44 egg producers for enrolment as members. These were duly elected, and the membership has now reached 200. With a view to working up an export trade to absorb surplus eggs the secretary was instructed to

write to the poultry instructor, asking for any information he may have as to the method of packing, etc, for shipment adopted in Sydney, where there is a large export trade in eggs. — ODT, 2.12.1922

Compiled by Peter Dowden