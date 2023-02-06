Animals watered using drains

Cattle drink (legitimately) at Otokia Lagoon, Taieri Plain. — Otago Witness, 2.1.1923

A considerable amount of the time of the Taieri River Trust was taken up yesterday on the matter of the opening of box culverts in embankments so that water would flow from the river into certain drains for watering stock.

To do this without the authority of the engineer is an offence for which a penalty is provided of £500 or two years imprisonment. Notwithstanding the risk run some person opened the lids of some of the boxes on three different dates in January after repeated warnings. Water was allowed to flow in, and the hopes of the engineer to dry up the weeds that were growing at the bottom of the drains while the sun shines at this period of the year were frustrated. The trust, in the interests of the maintenance of the drains and the drying of the land in the South Taieri, decided that no water should be allowed in these drains at the present time. They could not give drainage and irrigation as well. Stock owners should provide water by means of wells, and a number have done this.

All authority had been defied by some person or persons, and the interests of the locality set aside. Eventually the trust decided to offer a reward of £50 for information that would lead to the conviction of the offenders.



Runaway car

On Sunday night a motor car, which had been left unattended at the intersection of Hope and Carroll streets, got away and ran down Hope street until it came to the kerb on the east side of Princes street. There is a vacant section at this point, close to Mr J.J. Marlow’s furniture establishment, and here the car came to rest.



Higher than Everest?

Sir George Pereira in his journey across Tibet saw in the bend of the Yellow River a wonderful mountain called Amnemachin, which, he has stated, "may be the highest in the world." Authorities in London who have been consulted consider it very improbable that there is any mountain higher than Everest. Amnemachin, it is true, has never been scientifically measured, but other travellers have been in Tibet, and that no special attention has hitherto been called to it. Sir George Pereira says it is the finest mountain he has ever seen, and was entirely covered with snow. "To get a mountain over 29,000 feet in height, standing by itself, as Sir George Pereira says the Amnemachin stands, would be extremely doubtful," Colonel Howard-Bury MP said. "In the Everest group you go up gradually, and you have peaks rising up to 25,000, 26,000, 27,000, and 28,000 feet. To have a solitary mountain rising up from a plain to a height exceeding that of Everest would be something so colossal that it is really very improbable that this mountain in Tibet is the highest in the world. A mountain of 25,000 or 26,000 feet standing by itself would be extraordinarily imposing and, for a traveller who had no means of measuring, it would have the appearance of being higher than it really is."



Unexpected language skill

As a French naval party was about to leave Levin the officer surprised a group of local residents by saying the visit had been "kaipai". "Kapai?" they queried. "Yes, just the same as tres bon — very good. You see I speak Maori," he explained.

— ODT, 6.2.1923 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)