Aquatic achievements recognised

Kiwi Club (Otago) representatives at the swimming championship tournament. — Otago Witness 12.2.1924

The annual swimming carnival held by the Kiwi Amateur Swimming Club in the Municipal Baths last evening was a distinct success.

There was an excellent attendance, very few seats being vacant at 8 o’clock. The arrangements were in capable hands, and the proceedings went through without a hitch. Mr E. Sincock, who apologised for the absence of the Mayor (Mr H.L. Tapley), congratulated the members of the Kiwi Club who had journeyed to Wanganui and given such an excellent account of themselves. He also congratulated members of other clubs who had gained distinction at the championships. The speaker said the custodian (Mr Olds) was in a large measure responsible for the good work done by the competitors in Wanganui, and he must feel proud that his labour had borne fruit. In conclusion, the speaker, on behalf of the Mayor and city councillors, congratulated one and all, and wished the club every success.

The various racing events were closely contested, and aroused the greatest interest. In the Ladies’ Challenge Cup race there were three competitors. From a good start Miss K. Miller, the present holder, established a slight lead, and this she increased, finally winning from Miss V. Rowlett by five yards, with Miss M. Sims in the third place. The diving events were of a high standard, and an exhibition of diving and swimming by the Kiwi champions was a feature. Little Nancy Olds delighted all with exhibitions of swimming, made the more interesting by the fact that she is only five years of age. The novelty events attracted numerous entries, and caused great amusement.

Japan will honour the treaty

Wellington: On the flagstaff at Parliament House yesterday afternoon there waved in the breeze side by side the Union Jack of England and the "Rising Sun" of Japan. For the first time since the conclusion of the Great War New Zealand and Japan met on New Zealand soil, and cordiality and good-will marked the meeting. The occasion was a luncheon to which the Prime Minister had invited the leading officials and others holding important positions in the community to meet Vice-admiral Shichigoro Saito CB, commanding the Japanese training squadron, and the officers of his Imperial Majesty’s ships Asama, Yakumo, and Iwate.

The Japanese admiral was greeted with rousing cheers. Speaking with emphasis, he said that he had read with interest in books of the fact that the Maori race were working and flourishing side by side with the British, and had even gone to the war and fought side by side with their white brethren. That was indeed a great tribute to the colonisation and the administration of the British race. The Japanese would, he added, never forget that New Zealand had helped them in the time of famine, and had come to their aid after the disaster of the earthquake. If ever they did forget, he said, they would be inhuman. The feelings of the two nations, he said, had not changed in the least during recent years. As the Japanese had stood by the treaty with Britain during the war, so they could be relied to stand by it in the future. Japan firmly desired to remain a good friend to New Zealand and to the whole of the Empire. (Applause.) In conclusion, he said: "I would just like to raise my glass and ask my officers to drink with me to the health of the Prime Minister." Thereupon all the officers present rose to their feet, and the admiral leading, followed him with a rousing “banzai" three times repeated.

— ODT, 6.2.1924 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)