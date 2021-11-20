Ashby beats 1000 yard record-holder

H .A. Ashby, winner of the 100 yards race at the Otago centre NZ Athletics Association sports meeting on November 19, 1921 — Otago Witness, 29.11.1921 COPIES OF PICTURE AVAILABLE FROM ODT FRONT OFFICE, LOWER STUART ST, OR WWW.OTAGOIMAGES.CO.NZ

The Otago Centre of the New Zealand Amateur Athletic Association conducted a very successful sports meeting at the Caledonian Ground on Saturday afternoon, when there was a fair attendance of those interested in athletics.

A feature of the afternoon’s proceedings was the 1000 yards Invitation Handicap, in which [C.H.] Taylor was expected to lower the New Zealand record of 2min 22sec, which he had previously improved upon in Christchurch by running the distance in 2min 18sec, although this time has not yet been passed by the association as a record. In view of the conditions with which he had to contend, however, Taylor did not attempt this task, but contented himself with running second to H.A. Ashby, who put up a very creditable performance.

One hundred yards from home Taylor moved up to the leaders but in the run home he slowed up, and Ashby, finishing strongly, won by five yards with Rolfe, two yards further back, third. The winner’s time was 2min 25sec, and Taylor’s 2min 26sec.

Schooner’s towage problems

The American five-masted schooner Bianca, on a draught of 22 feet, berthed at Port Chalmers yesterday afternoon to discharge 2500 tons of scrap iron from Delagoa Bay. Bianca is practically on her maiden voyage. Over two years ago she was launched at Seattle, her port of registry, and, loading two million feet of heavy construction timber at Puget Sound, sailed for Delagoa Bay.

When her cargo was discharged, the shipping slump handicapped her subsequent movements and she lay up until she was chartered by the Iron and Steel Company to bring to Dunedin a cargo of scrap iron. Bianca, after leaving Delagoa Bay on Sunday September 18, experienced light variable winds until she worked efficiently south to strike the standing southerlies. Rounding Stewart Island last Monday in thick weather which obscured the land, she ran into baffling winds, but sighted Taiaroa Head and signalled on Thursday evening. On Friday forenoon the tug Dunedin passed a towline on board about 20 miles offshore.

The south-west wind increased to a gale, making progress slow, and about one o’clock the towline parted. Another line was passed, and towing resumed. About 7pm the towing hawser again carried away, with the entrance of the harbour then about 12 miles distant. The line fouled one of the Dunedin’s twin propellers and it took her 12 hours to make the wharf at Port Chalmers. The schooner lay-to for the night, the gale drifting her offshore about 50 miles. At daylight on Saturday morning she made sail and beat back, sighting the Heads light on Saturday night, and coming to an anchor on Sunday morning at 6 o’clock. The tow line again parted, but she was berthed at the Bowen Pier about 3:30 yesterday afternoon.

USSCo head office moving

Shipping and commercial circles in Dunedin will learn with regret that the long-expected transference of the Union Steamship Company's headquarters to Wellington will shortly be accomplished, and that the dying year will witness the passing from Dunedin of a business whose growth and expansion from humble beginnings here have won a certain reputation for the city.

After 30 years Dunedin must yield to the growing North. The company's fine premises at the corner of Vogel and Water Streets will become a branch office. Some two years ago a contract was entered into for the extension of the Wellington offices in Customhouse Quay, in order to accommodate about 70 employees who will be transferred from Dunedin. The building at Wellington has been considerably enlarged and, as the work is nearly finished, it is expected the company's activities in the capital will commence shortly after the New Year holidays.

Considerable anxiety was felt by those employees who were notified of their coming transference to Wellington, as to the problem of finding housing accommodation in that city, and rumours were current that the company intended to embark on a scheme of building flats, but there was no truth in the reports.

The Board of Directors and the registered office of the company will remain in Dunedin. Although about 70 employees will be transferred to Wellington, the local staff will not be depleted to quite that extent, as several new appointments will be necessary to complete the Dunedin organisation. — ODT, 21.11.1921.



