Auckland keeps yachting cup

Auckland 14-footer Rona wins the final race in the Sanders Cup series. — Otago Witness, 13.2.1923



Gun club’s humane decision

In the literal sense of the word the fourth and fifth contests for the Sanders Cup were not races — they were processions, in which the defender so quickly and decisively took the lead as to make the issue quite beyond doubt. On today’s sailing, Rona was in a class by herself. The superiority of the Auckland boat robbed the contests of interest as races, but the breeze washeavy and the sea big enough to provide an ever-present element of danger to the crews. The morning race was over a triangular course, and after the first half-hour Rona had a substantial lead and a good position.The afternoon race was over a windward and leeward course. Rona was first away, and made an exciting run with sails and spinnakers full.

The annual meeting of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was held yesterday. Sir George Fenwick presided.

It was to the credit of the Gun Club that when it was drawing up its programme for the season it had eliminated all matches with live pigeons as targets. The Gun Club was doing quite a useful work in its own direction, and he wanted to express his thanks to it for the action which it had taken.



Fatality beside playground

A dangerous hole in the Leith where it runs through the Woodhaugh Gardens was responsible for the drowning of a 12-year-old girl named Margaret Scoullar Grierson yesterday afternoon. The girl was walking along the bank of the stream between 1 and 2 o’clock when she slipped on a greasy rock and fell into the water, the current swiftly carrying her to the deep hole.

There is a strong under current in the hole, which is estimated by Constable O’Connor to be somewhat about 12 feet deep. A man named McArtney stripped off and pluckily attempted a rescue, but was himself taken underneath and had to desist. It was not till about 4 o’clock that the child’s body was recovered. She was a pupil of the North East Valley School, living with Mrs Mary Duffy at 1 Royston street. An inquest will be held at her home this morning. The bad accident will again call emphatic attention to the very dangerous nature of the hole in which the little girl lost her life. This is now the third fatality that has occurred here. It is entirely unprotected and evidently requires either to be fenced off or partially filled in.



The force of gravity

What is gravity? Newton thought the apple fell because the Earth exerts upon it an attractive force. Einstein considers that it falls because, wherever there is matter, space itself is curved, just as the space we can see in a very slightly concave mirror, where there are no straight lines at all, and where, if any body is in motion, it must move along a curve. Now, suppose a man in a closed room discovers that a marble placed anywhere against a wall rolls towards a hassock in the centre of the room, it will appear to him that the hassock is attracting it. Yet the fact may he that the floor is slightly concave, like a shallow basin, and the hassock has no connection with the motion of the marble. Just in the same way, the Earth may have no connection

with the falling of the apple, though it seems to us to be the cause of it. Clear as mud. — by ‘Civis’.

— ODT, 3.2.1923

Compiled by Peter Dowden