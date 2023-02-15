Author on tomb etiquette

One end of a painted casket showing Tutankhamen in the form of an andro-sphinx trampling his enemies. — Otago Witness, 24.4.1923

Sex workers criticised

Sir Rider Haggard, in a letter to The Times, suggests that after the necessary X-ray examination and the wax models have been made Tutankhamen’s mummy should be sealed up in a chamber of the Great Pyramid in such a fashion that only the complete destruction of the Pyramid would reveal it. "Relics of people who in their way were as great as we are, and certainly more religious, should be sacred. It is indecent and unholy to put the mummies of great kings in a glass case in Cairo Museum to rot and become the merry jest of tourists. The greatest horror by which the Pharaohs were obsessed was the fear of the desecration of their tomb. I once took a small share in this unhallowed game, and regard it as not the least among my errors."

Mildred Jones and Ada Blee, aged 20 and 21 respectively, pleaded guilty to being idle and disorderly persons. The Chief Detective said that the girls were reputed prostitutes and there had been frequent complaints regarding their physical condition. On Tuesday night complaints had been received and Detective Beer, on going to a stable in Maclaggan street, found one of the girls inside the stable with a man and the other outside with a man.

The Magistrate, in answer to the chief detective, said that he had not power to have the girls medically examined, but they were certainly a menace to the town.

Lunar agriculture

Professor Pickering’s lunar investigations have brought out many interesting conclusions about life on the Moon.

It appears, for instance, that lunar crops thrive best in the craters of extinct volcanoes, the largest of which is Erastathenes II.

The volcano probably is 100 miles in diameter, and covers 10,000 square miles, an immense deep bowl, surrounded by towering peaks, as against our largest earth volcanic crater, that of Haleakala, Hawaii, seven miles in diameter.

It is in these depressions, where the intense rays of the sun enable rapid vegetation growth, that crops grow, at the rate of two per day, a lunar day being equal in length to 11 Earth days.

The vegetation appears as dark patches which then fade out. The vegetation requires two and a half Moon days to appear.

It lasts two days, rests for three days, then produces a second crop, which lasts four days, and gradually disappears in the evening.

This proves that there is much variety of vegetation, which begins to germinate on the northern spots as soon as the sun strikes it.

In quickness of development some crops beat our mushrooms.

The crops have to be quick in order to ripen at all, but it is doubtful if they last through the lunar nights.

The same principle obtains in Alaska, where summers are short, but crops ripen a month or more sooner than in the temperate zone.

Strawberries doing well

From a garden at Hawksbury Bush, Waikouaiti, has been forwarded to us a sample of the second crop of this season’s strawberries, which would appear to be an excellent testimonial to grower and climate.

The sender states that the plants are blooming plentifully. — ODT, 15.2.1923

Compiled by Peter Dowden