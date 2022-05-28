Bags of fun at Burns Hall

Piping and Dancing Association of NZ championship first-prize winners (from left) Lorna Budge (Irish reel), Clare Head (U-18 Highland fling), Charles Spear (sword dance, Highland fling, boys' 12-15 years most points). — Otago Witness, 20.6.1922.

On Saturday evening a very large audience made its way to the Burns Hall, drawn thither by the Scottish concert given under the auspices of the Otago centre of the Piping and Dancing Association of New Zealand.

The entertainment was received with enthusiasm all through as was only, to be expected in view of the uniformly high standard of the items submitted.

The Dunedin Highland Pipe Band, under Pipemajor J. Smith, opened the entertainment with five stirring selections ‘Cold Winds’, ‘Fairyland’, ‘A Hundred Pipers’, ‘Stirling Castle’ and ‘Mrs McLeod’. Then followed the Band of the First Battalion of the Otago Regiment, under Bandmaster T.R. George, who played appropriately ‘Reminiscences of Scotland’.

The second part of the programme they opened equally happily with the ‘Wee Macgregor Patrol’. The appearance of Miss Winnie Fraser, of Sydney, who is making her first visit to Dunedin, was looked for with keen interest, and her rare, perfectly controlled, soprano voice immediately captivated everybody.

Miss Fraser's parents lived for many years in Dunedin, and her father will still be remembered by many as a most successful and popular singer thirty years ago.

Her first choice on Saturday evening was ‘Star o' Robbie Burns’ and the audience quickly recognised one of the clearest and richest voices heard here for some time. Demands for encores were so numerous that it was decided to cut out the interval altogether, and by this means the entertainment was brought to a close at about half-past 10 with the singing of the National Anthem.

A similar concert, in which the leading performers of Saturday night and several others will take part, is to be given in the Burns Hall again on Wednesday evening.

The high standard of the entertainment on Saturday should equally great success for the coming fixture.

Cold trip from Central Otago

The Railway Department was quite unprepared to handle the number of passengers who travelled on the Otago Central line to Dunedin on Saturday. The train, which was made up of the usual complement of carriages, was already so crowded when it arrived at Alexandra that no seating accommodation was available.

Several ladies had to go into the smoking carriage, while other ladies had to stand on the platform until the train reached Omakau — and that on a cold morning with over 12 degrees of frost.

At Omakau another carriage was put on, but it was a smoker and had been standing all night in the frost, and was like an ice chamber. Passengers had to travel in this carriage without any warming pans.

The comments were not complimentary to the department. In former years the authorities had always provided a birdcage carriage in addition to the usual complement on the Saturday preceding Winter Show Week.

Truby King on modern girls

In stressing the supreme importance to the nation of the health of its women, Dr Truby King at Wellington recently condemned the modern girl’s penchant for tea and biscuits, over-indulgence in chocolates and sweets, and modern women's footwear. — ODT, 29.5.1922