Balclutha dissension

The march of the Land Girls, in white smocks, in the Lord Mayor’s parade, London. — Otago Witness, 20.2.1918.

A very stormy special meeting of the Balclutha Borough Council was held on Friday evening in order to settle a disagreement between the Mayor (Mr A. McNeil) and the Works Committee.

At the last ordinary meeting of the council a resolution was carried authorising the formation and metalling of Renfrew street, but the width and depth of metal to be laid down were not stated. The Works Committee decided to metal the street to its full width, but the Mayor contended that about half the width was all that was necessary, and also that a sufficient depth of metal was not being put down. A heated interview occurred between the Mayor and the chairman of the Works Committee, and on the latter refusing to have the work discontinued the Mayor instructed the foreman of works to stop the work. The latter, acting under instructions from the Works Committee, ignored the Mayor’s instructions, and as a result Mr McNeil called a special meeting of the council. The proceedings were of a very heated nature, the result being that the council unanimously decided that the work be completed according to the decision of the Works Committee. The Mayor was subjected to very strong criticism for his statement that "the foreman of works knows little more about road work than a pig knows about flying".

Petrograd chaos

London (February 17): The first telegram from Petrograd since the 6th inst. shows that street shooting is the order of the day, especially after nightfall, when the absence of lights favours the hooligans. There is much pillaging, and many have been killed and wounded.

Delayed Petrograd telegrams disclose that terrible fighting is in progress, and there are many fluctuating battles in Finland and the Ukrainia. Russian guardships seized 3000 Finns who were returning home from Germany, and handed them over to the Red Guards. Crimes of all sorts are increasing in Petrograd and other cities, and lawlessness is extending to many country districts. The latest robberies include that of the Russian Patriarch’s gold plate, jewelled missals, and mitres at Moscow, valued at £3,000,000.

Miners’ chip in

A very kind and thoughtful action took place in the Taratu mine (states the Kaitangata correspondent of the Clutha Leader), where the miners each filled a box of coal to be credited to their fellow employee, Mr A. Forrest, who could not attend his work through the accidental death of his little son at Kaitangata last Tuesday afternoon.

Large salmon run

It is reported (says the Oamaru Mail) that a large run of salmon has been seen at Kurow, and that one has been caught in the Ahuriri River. As no large run was seen at the mouth, this bears out the generally accepted statement that the fish (the strongest and largest salmon) make the run up the river practically without halting.

Brilliant meteor

A meteor of unusual brilliancy was observed in Auckland, falling in the northern sky, about half-past 3 o’clock on Wednesday morning (records the New Zealand Herald). A flash, which lighted up the surroundings like vivid lightning, preceded a flame in the sky reminiscent of photographs of a burning Zeppelin. — ODT. 19.2.1918.



