Beverly-Begg Observatory opens

Official opening of the new observatory in the Town Belt, Dunedin. Mr R. Gilkison, chairman of the astronomical branch of the Otago Institute stands at centre (without hat) with Mayor of Dunedin J.S. Douglas on his left. — Otago Witness, 13.6.1922.

On Saturday afternoon the Mayor (Mr J.S. Douglas) formally opened the new astronomical observatory which has been erected on the Town Belt near the Rattray street tramline by the Astronomical Branch of the Otago Institute. A representative gathering of citizens attended, including — besides members of the Astronomical Committee and the Council of the Institute — several city councillors and other public men. The substantial, well built, brick building (for which Messrs Mandeno and Fraser were the architects, and Mr D. O’Connell the builder), with the 12-foot revolving dome covering the equatorial and the row of shutters in the meridian line for the transit instrument, was much admired, and the telescopes mounted on their concrete pillars were examined with great interest.

Recently, as a result of an offer from Mr J.C. Begg to donate a 12-inch telescope, the council of the Otago Institute had given a generous vote of money which was supplemented by subscriptions from members and the general public. The city council sympathised with the scheme, and granted them the unsurpassed site well above the mists of the city. They were thus enabled to put up the present building to house the fine instrument which they saw before them.

Mr Massey unveils memorial

The Prime Minister, the Right Hon W.F. Massey, unveiled the handsome gates which have been erected at the South School in Oamaru as a memorial to the soldiers (teachers and pupils) who went to the war from this school. Mr A.A. Lawrence (chairman of the School Committee) presided, and there were also present the Hon E.P. Lee (Minister of Justice), members of the Otago Education Board and many citizens of Oamaru, including a number of past pupils of the school. Mr Massey said he considered it a great privilege to be there to assist the people of Oamaru and the children of the school in doing honour to men who had fought and fallen in the cause of Empire. So far as those who had made the last sacrifice were concerned, their bodies rested in peace, but their names and the record of their actions would live forever. (Applause.) Today 17,000 of the best men the dominion had produced lay in their graves in foreign soil — in France, Gallipoli, and the sacred ground of Palestine. Others besides the soldiers made sacrifices. He referred to the men of the navy and of the mercantile marine, and paid tribute to the nurses who went to the front. Many of them lost their lives. New Zealand had a proud record in what it had done in the war. No fewer than 100,000 men were sent away, and when the Armistice was signed, 10,000 more were in camp and ready to go, but fortunately their services were not required. (Applause.)

Scott wins Otago championship

The final of the championship of the Otago Golf Club was played on Saturday, R.G. Scott meeting H. Brasch. The latter was out of form, and went down badly, Scott winning by 12 up and 11 to play. Brasch was 9 down at the end of the first 18 holes in the morning but with his well-known doggedness he faced the position courageously after lunch, still, however, failing to get the command of his game necessary to keep pace with the steady and excellent play of his opponent. — ODT, 5.6.1922