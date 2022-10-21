Book extols New Zealand scenery

Bowen Falls, or Hineteawa, in Milford Sound. — Otago Witness, 19.12.1922

There is a form of patriotism which, if not exactly noisy, is at least far reaching and permanent.



Council asked to dig deeper

It consists in the issue of books which set forth both the beginnings and the beauties of our native land. To this end the publication of a couple of new books about New Zealand — valuable additions to the already large library of purely New Zealand literature — is an event not to be ignored or lightly passed over. Miss Blanche Edith Baughan has something more than a New Zealand reputation since several of her articles — notably "The Finest Walk in the World," descriptive of the Milford Sound track; "Snow Kings of the Southern Alps," picturing the Mount Cook region and "A River of Pictures and Peace," the Wanganui River — first appeared in the columns of the Spectator. Subsequently these three articles were expanded, and with illustrations, included in one substantial volume called "Glimpses of New Zealand Scenery," and the wide circulation of this volume will prove one of the best advertisements for the dominion. Miss Baughan wields so graphic a pen that to open the book at any page is to compel perusal, to say nothing of the attractiveness of the illustrations. "Glimpses of New Zealand Scenery" is just the thing to send to friends in the Homeland for a Christmas or New Year’s present with the effect of inducing them to make a trip to the dominion and probably securing them as permanent residents. Miss Baughan is to be congratulated on her work and the publishers — Whitcombe and Tombs — may be complimented on presenting so fine a book at so moderate a price.

The Water Committee recommends that with a view to giving the men employed at the Southern Reservoir works a direct interest in maintaining the output of excavated material at the highest possible rate, authority be granted to pay the employees concerned a bonus at the rate of 1 shilling 6 pence per man per 100 yards for every 100 yards of material excavated in excess of 400 yards per day, based on the daily average over six day periods.



How Opoho Rd got its curve

It is understood that the city engineer has reported as to the grades in connection with the proposed tramway extension to Opoho, and does not advocate either of the two routes suggested. The objection is believed being on account of the steepness of the grades. The direct course has a grade of 1 in 5, and the other, by way of the cemetery road, is 1 in 9. Apparently the only way to get an easier grade is by making a wide circuit through the Belt and this would be a very costly undertaking.



Neills’ new high-spec premises

It will not surprise patrons of Messrs Hugh and G.K. Neill, opticians and scientific instrument dealers, to learn that ever-growing business connections have compelled the removal to larger premises. The building now occupied by Messrs Neill is at the corner of St Andrew and George streets, familiar to Dunedinites as a grocery store from the earliest days of settlement. Its appearance is now altered beyond recognition. The handsome plate-glass windows are now effectively displaying scientific instruments and optician’s wares, and the handsome display made cannot fail to impress all passers-by.

— ODT, 21.10.1922 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)