Book extols New Zealand scenery

Council asked to dig deeper
The Water Committee recommends that with a view to giving the men employed at the Southern Reservoir works a direct interest in maintaining the output of excavated material at the highest possible rate, authority be granted to pay the employees concerned a bonus at the rate of 1 shilling 6 pence per man per 100 yards for every 100 yards of material excavated in excess of 400 yards per day, based on the daily average over six day periods.
How Opoho Rd got its curve
It is understood that the city engineer has reported as to the grades in connection with the proposed tramway extension to Opoho, and does not advocate either of the two routes suggested. The objection is believed being on account of the steepness of the grades. The direct course has a grade of 1 in 5, and the other, by way of the cemetery road, is 1 in 9. Apparently the only way to get an easier grade is by making a wide circuit through the Belt and this would be a very costly undertaking.
Neills’ new high-spec premises
It will not surprise patrons of Messrs Hugh and G.K. Neill, opticians and scientific instrument dealers, to learn that ever-growing business connections have compelled the removal to larger premises. The building now occupied by Messrs Neill is at the corner of St Andrew and George streets, familiar to Dunedinites as a grocery store from the earliest days of settlement. Its appearance is now altered beyond recognition. The handsome plate-glass windows are now effectively displaying scientific instruments and optician’s wares, and the handsome display made cannot fail to impress all passers-by.
— ODT, 21.10.1922 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)