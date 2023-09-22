Bulbs light up city gardens

The advent of fine weather, with almost a summer heat, that Dunedin has experienced during this week, has had a wonderful effect on the spring flowers, and more especially is this noticeable with the favourite narcissi.This choice flower of spring is now providing a blaze of colour in most of the various gardens, and enthusiasts are looking forward to the annual spring show of the Dunedin Horticultural Society, which will be held on Wednesday and Thursday of next week, when many of these blooms will be staged. It is understood that a choice collection of narcissi will be forwarded for exhibition from Christchurch.



Gas extension too costly

The gas committee of the City Council reports that in accordance with the request from the Green Island Borough Council, the matter of extending the gas supply to the Green Island district has been looked into by the department.

Two hundred and twelve houses were visited, but out of that number only 52 were willing to take the gas supply. There are in all 425 houses in the borough, but the remaining houses were too isolated to warrant canvassing. The cost of reticulating to supply the 52 consumers would be £5500. In view of the large capital sum involved and the very limited number of consumers in prospect, the committee has decided that for the time being at any rate the proposed extension is not warranted, and the Green Island Borough Council has been advised accordingly.



Explosives to be used

An application from the Fletcher Construction Company for permission to use explosives for blasting in the tunnel which the applicants are driving off Dowling street into the basement of the new telephone exchange has been granted, subject to the blasting being carried out under the supervision of one of the council’s employees, the applicants to be solely responsible for any accident or damage that may occur as a result of their operations.



Act of God on hallowed land?

That the Almighty was responsible for three cattle straying in a cemetery was the somewhat novel plea put forward at the Port Chalmers Court yesterday. The defendant, Thomas Wilson, was charged with allowing cattle to wander in the cemetery contrary to the provisions of the borough by-laws. Defendant, in the first part of his statement, after pleading guilty, said there was no gate on the cemetery and the fence was down. "But that does not excuse you for not having your fences up to keep them in," said the Magistrate. Defendant then went on to state that the Almighty sent the recent floods which let down the corporation gate that generally kept his cattle in. The Magistrate was not inclined to go into the matter of relative responsibility, but considered that under the circumstances a nominal fine of 5 shillings, with costs amounting to 7s, would meet the case.



Bank withdrawal to Ranfurly

The buildings of the local branches of the banks of New South Wales and New Zealand, are nearing completion (writes our Naseby correspondent). The staffs of both banks will remove to Ranfurly next week, where they will commence business. — ODT, 22.9.1923

Compiled by Peter Dowden