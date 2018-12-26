Busy Christmas Eve

A German mine washed up on Otaki beach on December 7 - the fifth washed ashore between Foxton and Otaki and the second in the same locality. - Otago Witness, 18.12.1918

The weather on Christmas Eve was fine, tempting large crowds to patronise the principal streets of the city, and the business transacted must have been very gratifying to the shopkeepers.

Toy-shops and book sellers' establishments did a huge trade. Although the crowd in the main thoroughfares was considerable, there was no serious mishap of any kind.

The tram drivers found it necessary time after time to apply the magnetic brake, but by exercising this precaution, and in other ways keeping a watchful eye on a careless public, accidents were averted.

There was little sign of drunkenness. A good-natured individual tried to dance to the strains of a barrel-organ in George street.

Being side-heavy with a bottle of liquid in his pocket, he had a drink of the beverage now and again, possibly in order to equalise his balance. The cells at the police station were not in demand.

Air raid damages sought

Britain is charging Germany several million pounds for air raid damages, of which interesting details may now be published. A bomb from a Zeppelin set fire to a warehouse in Wood street, London, and destroyed goods of the value of 500,000.

An aeroplane bomb of 600lb razed six large houses in Maida Vale, rendered 20 others uninhabitable, and damaged 400. St Paul's cathedral and Waterloo and Westminster Bridges were missed by a few yards.

Twenty-three incendiary bombs fell harmlessly in the grounds on Woolwich Arsenal. A bomb dropped between two trains at Liverpool Street Station, London, and destroyed both.

Santa at orphanage

St Mary's Orphanage, Mornington, was not missed by Santa Claus. His visit was not altogether a surprise, for many letters had been sent to him, and in return had some very pretty post-cards announcing that he was coming.

He arrived at about 0.30 a.m., and with the first glint of light everyone was up; and by 4.30 a.m. everyone was dressed, trumpets were blowing, flutes were playing, laughter and delight made the dormitories echo with that sweetest of all sounds - children's happiness.

Then the organ in chapel sounded, and in a trice everyone was in the gallery, singing with hearts and voice the good old Christmas hymn. An hour and a-half later the sweet strains of music in the open air floated in at the windows, and again the children's voices were raised in song, to the accompaniment of the Salvation Army Band.

Of course, these good musicians were invited in to see the Christmas house and the chapel, with its wealth of lovely flowers and its festive dress in honour of Love Incarnate, who came down to make this world of ours a heaven on earth.

- ODT 26.12.1918.

