California-Hawaii air attempt

US Navy seaplane PN-9 No 3, commanded by Lt Alan Snody, part of the attempt to fly non-stop to Hawaii from San Francisco. — Otago Witness, 13.10.1925

San Francisco, August 31: Two of the navy aeroplanes left on the flight to Hawaii at 2.42pm to-day. The forecast is for favourable weather, with 10 to 20-mile winds from the northeast. The planes taking part in the flight are those of the PN-9 type, but the Boeing PB-1, which has been delayed on account of the recent installation of 2000 horse-power motors, will follow them to-morrow or on Wednesday.

The convoys will remain along the route until the passage of the planes. Carrying the torch of science and of aerial conquest to the threshold of another epoch, the expedition of the United States Navy for a single continuous passage to Hawaii by air is expected to start from San Francisco on Monday, August 31 (wrote our own correspondent on August 1).

Catapulted to infamy

The small boy generally finds some temporary pastime with which to pass away the hours which drag so much for mischievous youth. One form of amusement, however, has been carried too far by some of these irresponsibles.

With a piece of elastic and a pronged stick a very formidable weapon can be devised, and when used to propel pieces of hard-rolled paper into crowded tramcars it becomes a very dangerous toy. At lunch-time yesterday a passenger in a tramcar was struck above the eye with one of these missiles, fired by a boy on the footpath.

This is a form of amusement which might well be quashed without submitting the small fry to any great hardship, while at the same time the unsuspecting public will be saved a lot of annoyance.

Strike-breaking repaid in half

The district engineer of the Public Works Department wrote in reply to the Bruce County Council, advising that the Minister had approved a subsidy of £109 (£ for £) towards railway strike maintenance in the county. Apparently the communication did not impress the council. On the contrary, there was a distinct suggestion that there was something lacking; that the department had not risen to the occasion. Cr Driver sprang to his feet and complained bitterly that it was not a fair deal. "Why should they offer us £ for £?" he asked. "We clearly understood that this money was to be refunded and we are not satisfied with the amount. I move that we write to the department pointing out that we fully expected to get our money back."

Dissatisfaction was also expressed by Cr McGregor, who seconded the motion. "One of the worst phases of the whole business," he said, "is the confidence trick that was worked on us. We brought in our surfacemen from the back roads and helped the Government to break the strike, and then we get only half our money back!"

The Chairman (Cr T. Scott) agreed that they should make a protest. The motion was carried. Reference, not of a flattering nature, was made to "red tape,’’ and the opinions expressed on this were unanimous. — ODT, 2.9.1925