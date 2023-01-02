Canny afternoon at Broad Bay

Miss Minnie Jepson, winner of the ladies' 50 yards swim at the Broad Bay regatta on New Year’s Day 1923. — Otago Witness, 9.1.1923

The Broad Bay regatta, which has formed one of the New Year holiday attractions for the residents of Dunedin and the harbour resorts, was held yesterday.

The conditions in the early part of the day were not at all promising. Light rain started to fall on the Peninsula about 8am, and continued for a few hours. By about 11 o’clock, however, the rain had ceased, and as the day advanced the conditions improved, the afternoon being fairly canny. There was a touch of keenness

in the wind, however, which made the conditions a little less enjoyable than they have been on some previous occasions. The attendance was very satisfactory considering the threatening nature of the weather in the morning, but it probably fell short of last year’s by about 500.



Cabbage for ti, cooked by Cook

Blame for misnaming Near Zealand's large palm-lily the cabbage-tree has been laid at the early colonists’ door. They doubtless perpetuated the mistake, but it seems to have originated with Captain Cook and his naturalists Banks and Solander during Cook’s first voyage, 153 years ago. His diary records that, when the Endeavour was in Tolaga Bay, near East Cape, from October 23 to October 30, 1769, "we likewise found one Cabbage Tree, which we cut down for the sake of the Cabbage." This probably refers to the cabbage-tree of the present day, not to the nikau. The note is followed by the words; "The country abounds with a great Number of Plants, and the woods with a great variety of beautiful birds, many of them unknown to us.



Life has its ups and downs

The vital statistics for the Dunedin district for the past year show that there has been a slight falling-off in the total number of births, a slight increase in the deaths, and a marked decline in the number of marriages. The figures are as follows. Year 1922: Births 1623 (1689), deaths 918 (883), marriages 627 (801). Of these marriages 117 were celebrated in the registrar's office last year and 101 this year.



Bright idea for hand signals

One of the latest novelties helping to make motoring safer is a glove in the back of which is a small red electric lamp, which can be lighted by pressing a button under the thumb. When a car is going to stop or turn a corner the driver puts out his hand as a warning to any car that may be behind him. This is by no means easy to see in the dark but the little red lamp is visible for a long distance.



Louis Pasteur’s method best

Pasteurisation by the trade is a growing practice in Great Britain. About 60 percent of the entire public milk supply of London is now so treated. In New York and some dozen of the large American cities with populations of over 100,000 no other milk save "graded" milk is permitted to be sold, and the Imperial Government in its recent Milk Act recognised pasteurisation as a method which confers safety when it is carried out under standardised conditions.

— ODT, 2.1.1923 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)