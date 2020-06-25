Chinese have right to operate

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Roxburgh railway action sought
During the period of the war, the Roxburgh Railway League was quiescent, realising that all of the forces of the country had to be concentrated on the one great object, the successful prosecution of the war. Since the cessation of hostilities, the executive has quietly and unobtrusively brought the needs of the district under the notice of the Government and reminded the Minister of the promise, with the result that for the last two months engineers have been engaged surveying the line between Beaumont and Millers Flat. The time had now arrived for united action by the districts concerned, and with this object in view a large and enthusiastic meeting of residents was held on Tuesday evening last. Mr John Bennetts presided and a strong feeling of enthusiasm and optimism prevailed. While expressing gratification that a commencement had been made with the survey, it was felt that there was a need for greater activity than ever and that nothing less than the united forces of all the public bodies in the district would be required to impress the government with the earnestness of the people’s demands.
Husbands’ morality ratings
Despatches from Glen Campbell (Pennsylvania) state that husbands of that community in the future will be rated under a “moral pedigree”. Intended husbands also will come
under the same classification. At least, so say 36 of Glen Campbell’s leading women, who have formed a secret organisation, the object of which will be to know a man morally. The new organisation was formed to clean up the morals of the community, particularly the morals of husbands.The women are establishing a sort of “moral credit bureau”, which proposes to gather all the requisite facts regarding a husband’s conduct, keep it on a file at headquarters, and submit a confidential report to any woman who suspects her mate and asks for his rating.
— ODT, 25.6.1920.