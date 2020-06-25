Chinese have right to operate

The Presbyterian church and Sunday school, Palmerston. — Otago Witness, 29.6.1920. COPIES OF PICTURE AVAILABLE FROM ODT FRONT OFFICE, LOWER STUART ST, OR WWW.OTAGOIMAGES.CO.NZ

It has been made fairly evident that the consumers, that is to say the general public, would not feel any resentment at the entry of Chinese retailers into the local fruit trade, if that meant an assurance that fruit would be procurable at a more reasonable rate. Notwithstanding the abundant supplies that should be available, the retail price of fruit in Dunedin has rendered it rather a luxury obtainable only by the few than an article of diet within the reach of all, as ought to be the case. If any responsibility for this state of affairs rests with the Retail Fruiterers’ Association, then the appearance of Chinese in the trade has something of the aspect of a Nemesis. We do not imagine that the appeal of the association will receive much practical sympathy from the consumer, who is wont to purchase where he can best study the limitations of his pocket. Nor will very many, we think, take the view that the Chinese is a fair target for attack who presumes to open a retail fruit business, or indeed any other business, in competition with the white man in this country. So long as the Chinese are allowed entry into this country under certain conditions, the idea they have no right to an honest livelihood in this direction or that is quite untenable.

Roxburgh railway action sought

During the period of the war, the Roxburgh Railway League was quiescent, realising that all of the forces of the country had to be concentrated on the one great object, the successful prosecution of the war. Since the cessation of hostilities, the executive has quietly and unobtrusively brought the needs of the district under the notice of the Government and reminded the Minister of the promise, with the result that for the last two months engineers have been engaged surveying the line between Beaumont and Millers Flat. The time had now arrived for united action by the districts concerned, and with this object in view a large and enthusiastic meeting of residents was held on Tuesday evening last. Mr John Bennetts presided and a strong feeling of enthusiasm and optimism prevailed. While expressing gratification that a commencement had been made with the survey, it was felt that there was a need for greater activity than ever and that nothing less than the united forces of all the public bodies in the district would be required to impress the government with the earnestness of the people’s demands.

Husbands’ morality ratings

Despatches from Glen Campbell (Pennsylvania) state that husbands of that community in the future will be rated under a “moral pedigree”. Intended husbands also will come

under the same classification. At least, so say 36 of Glen Campbell’s leading women, who have formed a secret organisation, the object of which will be to know a man morally. The new organisation was formed to clean up the morals of the community, particularly the morals of husbands.The women are establishing a sort of “moral credit bureau”, which proposes to gather all the requisite facts regarding a husband’s conduct, keep it on a file at headquarters, and submit a confidential report to any woman who suspects her mate and asks for his rating.

