Christchurch edifice blown down

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Resolution at Labour Day event
Miserable weather prevailed for the Otago Labour Day Association's sports which were held at Outram yesterday. Rain fell in the morning and a strong, cold wind blew all afternoon. There were over 2000 people present, the two special trains from Dunedin having been overladen with passengers. Labour candidates for Dunedin Central, South, and Chalmers took advantage of the occasion to address the gathering. In their motion the following resolution was passed: "That this meeting sends fraternal greetings to the workers of all countries. It views with grave concern the maimer in which tens of thousands of men have been ruthlessly dismissed in each country in the world, and their families subjected to the torture of want, in order to intimidate the whole working class, and by the spectacle of misery and distress break their spirit. It hopes that the workers by a spirit of solidarity and brotherhood will make common cause on the principle that an injury to one is the concern of all, and work for a better time coming in which each worker will receive all he earns and each idler will be made to earn all he receives."
Exercise good for spare tyre
Motorists will find that their spare tyre resists natural ageing much better if it is put into service for a day every month. The reason for this is obscure, but it is probably due to what physicists call "molecular rearrangement" in the rubber portions of the tyre caused by flexing. Whatever the cause of the deterioration, it is a fact that a spare carried month after month without being exercised occasionally does not retain its wearing qualities as well as one that gets an occasional day’s use.
Women object to JP ban
The Dunedin branch of the National Council of Women of New Zealand met in the rooms of the Trained Nurses’ Association on Wednesday last. Correspondence was submitted from Wellington branch, asking for co-operation in making a formal protest against the speeches by members of the Legislative Council in the debate regarding appointment of women to the Commission of the Peace. This was agreed to. The Dunedin branch decided to address the protest to Sir William Fraser, Leader of the Council.
— ODT, 24.10.1922 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)