Clifton soldier settlement

Harvest operations: building a stack from sheaves of grain. - Otago Witness, 19.3.1919.

Two more sections on Clifton have been taken up by returned soldiers (says the Clutha Leader). The unoccupied land on this settlement has been largely availed of by farmers whose grass fields and winter feed were damaged by the recent floods.

The soldier settlers, who are getting more contented with their lot, are troubled by the rabbit nuisance, which is accentuated on account of no efforts being made to check the pest on the unlet sections. It is very difficult for the settlers to save their turnips from the depredations of the rabbits.

However, as members of the board and their officers are now giving practical proof of their sympathy with the soldier settlers, it may be expected that the board will give the settlers every assistance in procuring necessary wire netting. If the Government netted the dividing fences the incoming tenants could be loaded with their share of this cost, and the immediate benefit resulting from the wire netting would give the present settlers a better opportunity for paying the rent.

In the matter of the rent the board is allowing remission or abeyance wherever deemed advisable. While appreciating the beneficial advice given by the rangers, the settlers would still like to see some local person appointed who would have the authority to give necessary advice.

For this reason some of them are of the opinion that it would be helpful to them if a Government experimental farm were established at Clifton. Other soldier settlers are, however, averse to this proposal.

Brunswick Street's contribution

The residents of Brunswick Street, South Dunedin, are justly proud of their efforts on behalf of the war. From the street no fewer than 37 soldiers left our shores on active service. Eleven of these made the supreme sacrifice, eight have returned, and four more are expected back next week.

A committee of residents has been formed to arrange for a welcome to all returned men, Mr A. T. M'Indoe being chairman and Miss Logie secretary.

Kaitangata flood effects

The effects of the recent flood are showing up in the milk supply at the Kaitangata Co-operative Dairy Factory (says the Free Press, Balclutha). Instead of two vats of milk, as was the estimated quantity for February and early March under normal conditions, the supply has dwindled to about half a vat, and where three men were fully employed last year one man is now easily coping with the work.

Out on the recently flooded Kaitangata flat some of the paddocks are beginning to look quite green again, but on closer examination the vegetation is shown to be principally docks, water grass, or couch grass.

In places where ''catch'' crops have been sown since the flood waters went down the seed is coming away satisfactorily, and should provide welcome green fodder in the late winter and early spring.

Finegand busy

Since the commencement of the present killing season the Finegand freezing works have been kept unusually busy (says the Clutha Leader). There are now a dozen butchers engaged on the mutton board, but more could be taken on if they were offering.

The steady supply of sheep and lambs to the works is mainly due to the Mataura and Bluff freezing works not being able to do any killing this year on account of the storage space being filled.

- ODT, 15.3.1919.

