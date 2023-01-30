Comeback too late for Otago

The Otago Plunket Shield men’s cricket team. — Otago Witness, 16.1.1923

When play in the Plunket Shield match between Otago and Canterbury was resumed yesterday morning the wicket was a little heavy, and the batsmen had no difficulty in watching any spin or break of the ball.

It became faster as the day wore on and the outfield, which was a trifle slow in the morning, also improved considerably. Canterbury resumed with six wickets down for 270, as the result of Friday’s play. None of the remaining four batsmen made a stand, and the innings was concluded in 32 minutes for an additional 14 runs. Otago replied with 97, and had to follow on. When their second innings commenced indications were that the visitors would win comfortably, but when Duncan joined A.W. Alloo at the wickets the rot was stopped, and the innings concluded for the total of 207 runs. Canterbury, requiring 21 to win, opened their second innings with Blunt and Worker, and put on the runs without the loss of a wicket, winning the match by 10 wickets and one run.



Banks Peninsula: second body

The body of James Howard, the second man lost in the Little River landslip, was found on Sunday evening in the centre of Puaha Creek, two miles from the camp and eight chains from the spot where Pidgeon’s body was found. Howard was badly mutilated. His wife resides at Westport.



Car taken as hostage

When the case Harold Roy Painter, charged with the theft of a motor car belonging to J.A. Johnstone was called, Mr Hanlon, on behalf of the informant, asked for a withdrawal of the charge. He said that the car had been taken by Painter, who considered that the informant owed him money, to hold as a hostage. On bringing it into town he had rung the Fernhill Club asking that Mr Johnstone should be informed that the car was in Dunedin and that he would get it when Painter was paid what was owed him. The man had acted foolishly but evidently without criminal intent. Mr Irwin, for Painter, said that he was owed a week’s wages by Johnstone . In view of the message Mr Johnstone should not have put the matter in the hands of the police. The Magistrate said that there was no chance of a conviction. The case would be withdrawn.



½ of an ounce in 2 hours

With a view to convincing the public that there are still large quantities of gold in the bed of the Kawarau, the promoters of the big scheme now being undertaken to dam the source of the river have secured a quantity of nuggets and wash recently found, which has been placed in a prominent Princes street shop window. One jar contains 41 ounces of gold, valued at £164, which was secured from the river-bed in a fortnight, by a prospector.



Tram derails at depot

Most of the city tram services were delayed yesterday morning, when, about 7 o’clock, one of the tramcars ran off the rails while crossing the lines leading to the new portion of the tramsheds. A considerable amount of excavation work had been done in the laying of the new rails, and it took about 40 minutes to get the car back on to the lines. All of the cars leaving the sheds up till 7 o’clock passed over the excavations without trouble, but the derailed car prevented all the tram,s which should have left between 7 and 7.40am, getting away.

— ODT, 30.1.1923 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)