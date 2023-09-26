Competitions foster excellence

Members of the Otago School of Dancing, winners of the combined ballet event at the Dunedin Competitions Society's 22nd annual festival. — Otago Witness, 30.10.1923

The Dunedin Competitions Society, pursuing the even tenor of its way, is to be congratulated upon the attainment of its twenty-second annual festival.

Since the society was inaugurated, thousands of competitors have presented themselves in the tests conducted under its auspices. In the light of the preparation that will have been necessary, this must have meant in the aggregate no small sum total of application to study and the attainment of proficiency in various branches of accomplishment. The discovery of talent is one thing, opportunity for its development another. If, however, the "real thing" is to be found at these competitions, it is the standard of accomplishment demanded that will count for more than anything else.

— editorial



Fearful of demographic trend

"Immigration or Annihilation" ought to be the slogan of every New Zealander interested in the welfare and future of this young dominion. Should the white races fail to people and develop their heritage in the Pacific, then surely we shall see the yellow man omnipotent. The Yellow Peril is usually viewed as a name or military question, but I believe the industrial efficiency of the yellow men to be the real issue. Have a look at a Chinaman’s market garden, and the whole problem is plain. For reasons — mainly selfish — the natural increase in the population of New Zealand is being checked. The large and happy families once seen in every township are becoming rare. "A good time" has taken the place of family gatherings. Labour, therefore, is scarce in the backblocks, Worse — young men attracted by the snobbery of white collars, office elevators and picture shows, are deserting the farms for the city. Because a doctor, lawyer or barrister is "top dog" in the drawing rooms, women are seeking husbands in the professions. It is good form to have a degree, a black suit and a nameplate. It is bad form to be on the land. This is the snobbish code which has descended on this fair dominion. Unless this is battered with high explosive, unless thinkers repress the shallow view that farming is only for fools and clodhoppers, New Zealand will be unable to maintain that high standard of happiness and prosperity which, till recently, has been the striking feature of this country.

— by Captain R.W. Campbell



Mind the step, madam

A middle-aged woman, when alighting from an outgoing Anderson’s Bay tramcar last evening, fell heavily to the ground. When picked up by the conductor she was slightly dazed, but was not seriously injured.



Happy time for ‘ODT’ staffer

A happy little function took place yesterday afternoon in the newsroom of the Otago Daily Times, when a presentation was made to Mr P. Holland on the occasion of his marriage. In asking Mr Holland to accept a handsome clock, a set of carvers and a Doulton plate, Mr W.R. Sinclair referred to the high esteem in which Mr Holland is held by his fellow workers, and said they all hoped he would have a happy and prosperous married life.



How to spot a fake

There are two infallible tests by which a cashier can always tell whether a coin is genuine or not. A base coin is always much lighter in weight than a similar one issued by the Mint; or, if inserted in a copying press or vyce, a child could break it.

— ODT, 26.9.1923 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)