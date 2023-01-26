Country folk steam into town

TSS Earnslaw arrives at Queenstown's steamer wharf from Kingston with about 1000 picnickers from Southland. — Otago Witness, 20.2.1923

Opoho bus will not do

Well over 1000 excursionists from the Waimea Plains made a holiday trip to Queenstown yesterday. A special train left Riversdale early in the morning with a large contingent of people from that district, the number being reinforced at all stations en route. The Earnslaw brought a party from Kingston, her arrival being timed for 1 o’clock. The day was gloriously fine, so the visitors were able to enjoy the outing to the full. Large numbers availed themselves of the launch trips round the bay, and several parties motored for short runs into the country, but the majority spent the time in the town itself and the immediate environs. The return journey was commenced at 3.30pm.

If the City Council proposes to carry out its undertaking to extend the electric tramway service to Opoho, it is not easy to see why it should now contemplate an experimental bus service. It is to be apprehended that, whether regarded in the nature of an experiment or as a temporary provision pending the construction of a tramline, a bus service on the Opoho route would be unsatisfactory to all concerned. The Opoho route is not one on which motor passenger vehicles can be successfully used. Motor buses are suitable only for level roads. A motor service would, therefore, not be a reasonable test of the possibilities of an Opoho tramway extension. It is, moreover, rather late in the day for the City Council to be thinking of a test of this description. It is already committed as definitely, as a public body can commit itself to the construction of a tramway line to Opoho. If the council is not prepared to honour its undertaking, we put it to its members that they should frankly say so at the present time, and not create an excuse for a reversal of their decision by experimenting with a motor service that is not suited to the conditions and that would certainly be supplied at a loss. — editorial

Plunket founder hailed

"New Zealanders do not realise the fame which Dr Truby King has won in all parts of Great Britain, America, and Europe," remarked Dr Ada Paterson, of Wellington, in the course of an interview a few days ago.

"Infant welfare institutions in every country I visited have adopted his system, and everywhere I went I heard praise for it. He is recognised as the leading authority on infant welfare, and when I visited various clinics and said I had been sent from New Zealand to gain information, people were plainly surprised, saying they themselves would like to hear what is being done in so progressive a country.

‘‘After a year’s investigations, I have come back more than ever impressed with the great value of Dr King’s work."

Overboard near Panama Canal

During the voyage of the Shaw Savill liner Arawa, which arrived at Wellington on Wednesday from London, one of the vessel's quartermasters (William Ellis) was accidentally knocked overboard in mid-ocean during boat drill.

He was rescued after being nearly half an hour in the water.

The accident occurred about 4.30 on the afternoon of December 30, the day before the vessel arrived at Colon.

The weather was fine and warm, with the sun shining brightly, but the sea was beginning to rise. — ODT, 26.1.1923

Compiled by Peter Dowden