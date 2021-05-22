Crowds swarm over HMS Chatham

Visitors crowd to tour HMS Chatham on the Dunedin wharf on May 22, 1921. — Otago Witness, 31.5.1921

The opportunity afforded the public of visiting HMS Chatham on Saturday afternoon was very largely taken advantage of, and a very interesting time was spent in making an inspection of the cruiser.

For a considerable time before the warship was thrown open for inspection yesterday afternoon a large crowd had assembled on the Rattray Street wharf, and when the gangways were lowered the number of people had increased by a good many hundred.

Till late in the afternoon visitors streamed on board, and the whole wharf was crowded with people vainly attempting to get on board the warship.

The officers and men on the vessel were unable to cope with the crowds, and several times during the afternoon the gangways were blocked to prevent the public from boarding till the vessel was cleared of the hundreds which thronged the decks and swarmed the ‘tween decks area in their endeavour to see as much as possible.

Tributes to mining pioneers

Lawrence (May 20): The last of the functions organised in honour of the Gabriel’s Gully Pioneers took the form of a smoke social, which was held in the Town Hall tonight.

The social was open to ladies, and the large hall was crowded.

The Hon G.J. Anderson (Minister of Mines) said he came to Lawrence in April 1862. The pioneers were stalwart, true of heart and of purpose, and had done remarkable work in that district, under very trying circumstances.

The mining industry had been the foundation of the prosperity of New Zealand, and if we could locate further quartz reefs it would give a great impetus to the country.

Early mail coach driver dies

Mr Donald McLaren, who recently died at Eastern Bush at the age of 71 years, arrived at the Bluff with his parents in the ship Robert Henderson in 1862. As a lad he was one of the first drivers of the mail coach between Invercargill and Riverton, and also for a time drove the coach between Invercargill and Bluff. He turned his attention to the land and was employed on Blackmount, Five Rivers, Birchwood, Otahu, Merrivale, Linwood and Clifden. From Otahu deceased entered into possession of “Parkside”, Eastern Bush, where he had resided continuously up till the date of his death. Mr McLaren was a good judge of stock, especially fat stock, and was always particularly fond of a good horse.

- ODT, 23.5.1921.