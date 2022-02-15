Cup returns to Waitemata

- Otago Witness, 21.2.2922

The momentous issue which has been hanging in the balance and creating so much public interest, the question as to which province shall have possession for the next 12 months of the Sanders Memorial Cup, is settled. The cup returns to the Waitemata, carried back by the crew of the representative 14-footer from the far north. Many future contests for this yachting trophy there may be, but there will be none, it is safe to say, fought more keenly or providing closerfinishes. The fact that seven races were necessary to discover the winner speaks for itself.

No experienced observer of the races could judge otherwise than that any of the three was good enough to carry off the cup. As an indication of the relative performances of the Auckland, Southland and Otago boats it may be interesting to mention that, leaving out of consideration the other boats taking part in the first three races, they secured places as follows: Desert Gold — three firsts, two seconds, and two thirds; Heather — two firsts, three seconds, and two thirds; Murihiku — two firsts, two seconds, and three thirds. The Desert Gold was designed and built by Mr C. Bailey jun in 1917. She was the first boat turned out under the rules and regulations governing this 14-footer class. Heather and Murihiku are both the product of the skilled designer and builder Mr J. McPherson, of Dunedin. Apart from the set-back to the Southland and Otago boats, which robbed yesterday’s race of so much of its interest, the sailing was well worth watching.

Otago power board formed

The executive of the hydro-electric committee of the Otago Expansion League is opening the campaign for the further advance of the proposal to electrify rural Otago.

Since the committee’s more ambitious Hawea scheme was turned down, the executive has been quietly working along the line of lesser resistance, and now, in the arrangement between the City Council and the Public Works Department (with which they they have been closely associated), the means of making a great forward step are placed within their reach. The source of power for some years, at least, will be Waipori, and the executive has made the preliminary arrangements to bring into being an electric power board for the portions of Otago not catered for by the Teviot and Alexandra proposals.

The suggested board will include the counties of Waihemo, Maniototo, Waikouaiti, Taieri, Bruce, and portions of Clutha and Tuapeka, with the contained boroughs. By arrangement with the electric power and light committee of the City Council the board, when formed, will take over all reticulations and lighting contracts outside the city and suburban boundaries, and will supply power and light to the combined district. A meeting of country representatives will be held shortly, when the new proposals will be submitted for consideration and approval.

Ships’ refuse disposal

To conform with the Health Department’s wishes, the Auckland Harbour Board recently instituted a refuse service, by which refuse is now collected and buried on certain reclamation ground, by arrangement with the City Council. Formerly the vessels in harbour threw the refuse overboard. The ships now pay towards the collection of the refuse, recognising that the service is in their own interests.

— ODT, 15.2.1922.