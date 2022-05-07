Damaged steamer Tasmania in dock

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Her bottom plating has been pierced in number 3 tank or double bottom, but the inner plating is intact and the pumps, it is understood, are successfully coping with the leakage.
She has on board between four and five thousand tons of cargo, most of which consists of ore concentrates shipped in Australia.
A considerable quantity of the cargo will have to be discharged before the Tasmania can go into dry dock. The Union Company's cargo steamer Kaimanawa, which has been on the idle list at Port Chalmers for some time, will be hauled alongside the Tasmania, and the cargo transferred to the Kaimanawa’s holds.
Come into the parlour…
Sergeant Murray and Constables Meiklejohn and Watkins raided a house at South Dunedin on Friday night to ascertain whether there was any ground for their suspicion that it was what in common parlance is known as a sly grog shop. As the police were ready to enter the house they met two men coming out, both of them having bottles of beer in their possession. They were ushered back into the house, where four other men were discovered with the owner, indulging in a convivial glass. Shortly after there was a knock at the door, and then the reassuring remark, "It's all right, Peter." The newcomer was courteously but firmly invited by the police to come right in. Another thirsty individual knocked at the door immediately after.
He, too, confidentially informed Peter that it was all right. The police gave him a hearty welcome, and in he walked, despite the fact that it had dawned on him that it was all wrong.
The small house was now getting uncomfortably crowded, but not many minutes had elapsed when again came a knock at the door.
The latest comer, in hushed tones, told "Pet" it was quite all right, and the police did not dispute his statement, as they asked him to walk into their parlour, or rather Peter’s parlour.
There were now 13 — an unlucky number so it is said — in the house and the police decided to close their bag.
A search of the house was made, and three dozen and nine bottles of beer were found. A prosecution will follow in due course. — ODT, 8.5.1922