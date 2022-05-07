Damaged steamer Tasmania in dock

The SS Tasmania aground in Bluff Harbour. Caught by the ebb tide as she was nearing the wharf, the steamer was forced on the beach and somewhat damaged by rocks. — Otago Witness, 23.5.1922

The New Zealand Shipping Company’s cargo steamer Tasmania, which was damaged while entering the Bluff Harbour last week, arrived at Port Chalmers yesterday to be docked for repairs. The vessel grounded when nearing the Bluff wharf on a falling tide in the morning, and was floated off on the flowing tide in the afternoon. The extent of the damage has not been fully ascertained, and will not be known until the steamer is examined in dry dock.

Her bottom plating has been pierced in number 3 tank or double bottom, but the inner plating is intact and the pumps, it is understood, are successfully coping with the leakage.

She has on board between four and five thousand tons of cargo, most of which consists of ore concentrates shipped in Australia.

A considerable quantity of the cargo will have to be discharged before the Tasmania can go into dry dock. The Union Company's cargo steamer Kaimanawa, which has been on the idle list at Port Chalmers for some time, will be hauled alongside the Tasmania, and the cargo transferred to the Kaimanawa’s holds.

Come into the parlour…

Sergeant Murray and Constables Meiklejohn and Watkins raided a house at South Dunedin on Friday night to ascertain whether there was any ground for their suspicion that it was what in common parlance is known as a sly grog shop. As the police were ready to enter the house they met two men coming out, both of them having bottles of beer in their possession. They were ushered back into the house, where four other men were discovered with the owner, indulging in a convivial glass. Shortly after there was a knock at the door, and then the reassuring remark, "It's all right, Peter." The newcomer was courteously but firmly invited by the police to come right in. Another thirsty individual knocked at the door immediately after.

He, too, confidentially informed Peter that it was all right. The police gave him a hearty welcome, and in he walked, despite the fact that it had dawned on him that it was all wrong.

The small house was now getting uncomfortably crowded, but not many minutes had elapsed when again came a knock at the door.

The latest comer, in hushed tones, told "Pet" it was quite all right, and the police did not dispute his statement, as they asked him to walk into their parlour, or rather Peter’s parlour.

There were now 13 — an unlucky number so it is said — in the house and the police decided to close their bag.

A search of the house was made, and three dozen and nine bottles of beer were found. A prosecution will follow in due course. — ODT, 8.5.1922