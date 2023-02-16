Day draws to night

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Long walk to the races
An amusing story is at present being told in town. Last Saturday two young ladies, who are employed in a well-known establishment in George Street, set out for Wingatui, leaving town by train shortly after 2pm. On alighting from the train they went into the waiting-room to tidy themselves up, and, on coming out on the platform, they were surprised to see so few people about, so one of them asked a porter where the sub-way was. "There is no sub-way here," he replied. "This is Abbotsford." So, laughing at the mistake they made, the two young ladies walked to Wingatui, where they arrived in time to see the last two races.
Drawers for your drawers
Dainty garments demand a dainty place in which to keep them, and the elegant Frenchwoman who delights in fine lingerie has a special glass cupboard, fitted with shelves, on which, safe from all dust, and yet full in the admiring gaze, are laid the neatly folded heaps of fascinating crepe-de-Chine, Milanese and exquisite "undies." Very convenient are the narrow chests, with shallow drawers, for the purpose of holding lingerie, which are to be seen in some smart women’s bedrooms. Some women like to keep these garments folded in little heaps on shelves in their wardrobe. A strip of embroidered linen lines the shelf, while a cover to match is laid over the top of the piles to keep off passible penetrating dust. The woman whose drawer space is overcrowded, and who likes to keep her "undies" separate from the rest of her clothes, may devise a very useful and effective home for them in a deep box, possibly cretonne covered, containing several removable trays, one above the other, in which the garments are placed. Don’t omit to keep some flat sachets of lavender flowers, powdered orris root and pot pourri with your lingerie, renewing them occasionally. from time to time. — ODT 16.2.1923
Compiled by Peter Dowden