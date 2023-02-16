Day draws to night

Otago Daily Times (left) and Witness staff cricket teams. — Otago Witness, 20.2.1923

Long walk to the races

The day and night staffs of the Otago Daily Times met in a friendly game of cricket on the Caledonian Ground on Wednesday afternoon, and although the result was a draw the honours of the day were probably in favour of the night workers. The latter won the toss, the opening batsmen being Cameron and Bowie. They quickly got the measure of the bowling and settled down to a long partnership in which runs came steadily. Although 11 bowlers were tried, and despite the fact that the day staff were allowed to field with 12 men, the scoring board showed a total of 120 with the opening batsmen still undefeated. They then decided to retire in order to give the other players an opportunity to bat, and the innings closed for 219. The day staff, with a little over an hour to bat, made the pace merry, Perry and Reddington putting on the runs at a fast rate, the former scoring 77 and the latter 40 by good, forceful cricket. Keast was the next highest scorer with 35 not out, but was dropped from a fairly simple catch when his score was eight. Messrs George Nelson and A. White acted as umpires.

An amusing story is at present being told in town. Last Saturday two young ladies, who are employed in a well-known establishment in George Street, set out for Wingatui, leaving town by train shortly after 2pm. On alighting from the train they went into the waiting-room to tidy themselves up, and, on coming out on the platform, they were surprised to see so few people about, so one of them asked a porter where the sub-way was. "There is no sub-way here," he replied. "This is Abbotsford." So, laughing at the mistake they made, the two young ladies walked to Wingatui, where they arrived in time to see the last two races.

Drawers for your drawers

Dainty garments demand a dainty place in which to keep them, and the elegant Frenchwoman who delights in fine lingerie has a special glass cupboard, fitted with shelves, on which, safe from all dust, and yet full in the admiring gaze, are laid the neatly folded heaps of fascinating crepe-de-Chine, Milanese and exquisite "undies." Very convenient are the narrow chests, with shallow drawers, for the purpose of holding lingerie, which are to be seen in some smart women’s bedrooms. Some women like to keep these garments folded in little heaps on shelves in their wardrobe. A strip of embroidered linen lines the shelf, while a cover to match is laid over the top of the piles to keep off passible penetrating dust. The woman whose drawer space is overcrowded, and who likes to keep her "undies" separate from the rest of her clothes, may devise a very useful and effective home for them in a deep box, possibly cretonne covered, containing several removable trays, one above the other, in which the garments are placed. Don’t omit to keep some flat sachets of lavender flowers, powdered orris root and pot pourri with your lingerie, renewing them occasionally. from time to time. — ODT 16.2.1923

Compiled by Peter Dowden