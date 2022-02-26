A day out for the orphans

Children from St Vincent Orphanage who attended the Otago Motor Club outing at Wingatui. — Otago Witness, 7.3.1922.

The outing arranged by the Otago Motor Club for the inmates of the orphanages in and around Dunedin was held on Saturday afternoon. The motorists of the city gave very willing assistance, the use of over 100 cars being offered, over 90 of which took part in transporting 400 children into the country. The cars, after being filled at the various homes, assembled at Anzac square, where a photograph of the groups was taken. At 2 o’clock the cars proceeded in procession through the city en route to Wingatui, and many groups of spectators assembled along the road traversed to give the little ones a kindly word and a cheery smile. The rendezvous, Wingatui racecourse, was reached before 3 o’clock and the children were immediately taken in hand by a band of willing workers who gave themselves up to the entertainment of the little visitors, every child receiving a toy, fruit, and lollies etc.

After the youngsters had indulged in various games and enjoyed the music provided by the pipers, a set tea was partaken of and needless to say ample justice was done to the many good things provided for them.

Ferry and schooner collide

A collision occurred at 4.15am between the ferry steamer Maori and the auxiliary schooner Zita about 45 miles off Lyttelton Heads, fortunately without any serious damage to either vessel. The Maori was steaming along in clear weather and was just approaching a bank of fog when the Zeta emerged from this bank right in the path of the ferry steamer. Mr Morgan, chief officer of the Maori, was on duty at the time, and he immediately went to starboard. Zeta was under sail only and those are board apparently thought they had not been seen before they put the vessel to port. Before matters could be rectified the Zeta had collided with the Maori, her bowsprit striking the steamer on the port side, a few feet from the bow, and the schooner being swung around by the impact. By this time Captain Irwin was on the bridge of the Maori, and after stopping the steamer, hailed the Zeta, but was informed that all on board was all right. However, the Maori stood by for over an hour, and Captain Johansson, of the Zeta, then announced that the schooner was making no water, and that he would proceed on his voyage to Wellington. The only damage to the Maori was that a porthole was smashed and the paintwork scraped. The saloon passengers on the port side of the lowest deck were considerably alarmed, as the schooner scraped and bumped past the portholes.



Tribute to William Davidson

At the first meeting of the year for the committee of management of the Otago Educational Institute, the president (Mr Ironside) and Mr Macdonald made feeling reference to the death of the late Mr W. Davidson, after which the following resolution was carried, the members standing: “That the Otago Educational Institute places on record its high appreciation of the great services rendered by the late Mr William Davidson to the cause of primary education. For nearly 40 years Mr Davidson stood in the forefront of all educational progress and reform. His name is inseparably associated with the Colonial Scale of Staffs and Salaries, the Court of Appeal Act, Superannuation Act, Freedom of Classification, Central Control of Inspectorate, Grading of Teachers. On two occasions he represented the profession on National Commissions of Education. — ODT, 27.2.1922.