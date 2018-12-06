Discharges at risk

A cheery group of our boys on a captured German 4.2 inch gun taken during the British advance in France. - Otago Witness, 4.12.1918.

The most extraordinary clause in the Bill is that which proposes to make it possible to cancel the discharge of a man for misconduct, and to take him back into camp again.

The clause is a long one, but it had better be quoted in full: ''If, on complaint laid under the Justices of the Peace Act before a stipendiary magistrate by the Director of Repatriation or by any other person authorised thereunto by the director, the magistrate is satisfied that a soldier who, whether before or after the passing of this Act, has been discharged from an Expeditionary Force after service in that force beyond the seas, or in a camp of military training in New Zealand, is, by reason of habitual drunkenness, idleness, or misconduct, unfit for immediate restoration to civil life, employment, or occupation, and that for the protection of the soldier, or otherwise in his interest, it is advisable to cancel his discharge, the magistrate may by order at any time before the disbanding of that Expeditionary Force, cancel the discharge of that soldier, who shall thereupon again become a member of that force as if he had never been discharged therefrom, and as if he had been called up for service under 'The Military Service Act, 1916'.''

Flu risk reduced

There does not appear to be any doubt in the minds of those capable of judging that the epidemic is slowly but surely being overcome. Those in the foremost rank of the combatants speak most hopefully regarding the position, and are convinced that, provided proper safeguards are adopted and privileges are not abused, there is nothing to fear.

Dr Champtaloup (Acting District Health Officer), when spoken to by a Daily Times reporter yesterday, said the only anxiety he had now was in respect to the removal of the restrictions as regards the sale of alcoholic liquors.

He considered the lifting of the embargo was premature. The department, however, was watching the position very closely, and immediately it was found that the consumption of alcoholic liquors was having a prejudicial effect restrictions would have to be reimposed.

Dr Bowie supplied the following particulars relating to patients in the Hospital up to 9 a.m. yesterday:- Main Hospital: Dangerously ill, 21; seriously ill, 50; moderately ill, 48; convalescent, 19; - total, 138. Knox Auxiliary: Seriously ill, 8; moderately ill, 25; convalescent, 21;-total, 54. Hanover Street Auxiliary: Seriously ill, 3; convalescent, 16; - total, 19, making a grand total of 211 in the three institutions, or 13 less than the previous day.

Switzers railway

A request was made to the Minister of Railways in the House yesterday by Mr Anderson that as soon as possible the train service on the Gore-Switzers line should be resumed.

Mr Anderson said he had noticed that the suburban services were to be resumed this week, and in view of this he asked whether the Minister would be prepared to reinstate the train on the Switzers line.

The matter was of some importance because the settlers in that district required manures and lime for their farming operations, and they could not get these except by rail. Mr Herries said that the trains on this line would be reinstated as soon as possible, if they were not already reinstated.

The only reason for the stoppage of the trains in the first instance was a lack of men to carry on the service, and as soon as he got sufficient men back into the service the trains would be resumed.

- ODT, 6.12.1918

