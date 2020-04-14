Division over rating area

Mount Elliott and Jervois Glacier, showing the head of the Arthur Valley from the MacKinnon Pass in Fiordland — Otago Witness, 20.4.20.

The proposal for the creation of a rating area, to be known as the Otago Harbour District, will be discussed at a special meeting of the Harbour Board this afternoon. When the chairman introduced the proposal at the last meeting of the board a short discussion revealed a sharp division of opinion, as was, indeed, to be expected, upon the matter.

The discussion on that occasion was hardly illuminating, but it may be assumed that members of the board, especially those who have expressed their opposition to the creation of a rating area, will examine the merits of the question more fully when it is necessary to deal with them at close quarters. The provision of the best possible harbour facilities is at least as much a question for the country as for the town. Indeed, the primary producer is interested as an exporter as well as in his capacity as a purchaser of imported goods, while large numbers of city people are directly interested only in so far as the prices of imported goods are affected through the system of Harbour Board finance. If the board can obtain the funds which it requires for the maintenance of the port on more favourable terms through the creation of a harbour rating area than is at present possible, the effect will be to the benefit of country and city alike. It is much to be regretted that some of the merits of this question are likely to be obscured by the raising of an issue as between town and country. That is not, and should not be made, the issue. The real question for every resident of the province is, What is best for Otago? The question whether a rating area should be created is not one to divide town and country. Rather should town and country unite to secure improved harbour facilities for the provincial district, and so increase the prosperity of the whole district. If the proposal should be deemed to be timely and wise, the rates would be drawn in about equal proportions from town and country, and as benefits would very largely accrue to the country settler, the equity of the proposal can be fairly established.

Deer aplenty

The Rakaia deer herd, according to Colonel Sleeman, who has just returned with three heads, a ten, an eleven, and a twelve-pointer, shows every sign of keeping up the high standard reached some time ago. The signs during his shooting trip were that there was a very considerable number of deer, and although few stags were seen the three obtained were sufficiently good to justify the impression that the herd was maintaining its high standard

Train speed

A dizzy speed (says the Auckland Star) of nearly 20 miles an hour was established by the special train which went up from Auckland to Huarau for the celebration in honour of the opening of another section of railway line. Nearly 11 hours in the train is rather too much, it adds, for the privilege of witnessing one of those very intermittent ceremonies when a yard or so of line is transferred form the Public Works to the Railway Department. — ODT, 14.4.1920.



