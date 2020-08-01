Doctors targeted by students

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Prominent Moeraki resident dies
The death occurred at Moeraki last Tuesday of Mr John Edmondston, a well-known and highly respected resident. Mr Edmondston was born at Unst, Shetland Islands, on January 7, 1837 and he came out to Melbourne in 1860 by the sailing ship William Kirk. In keeping with the common employment of the Shetland people, the Edmondstons had for many generations followed the calling of the sea, and when the late Mr Edmondston was still of tender years, news was received that his father’s ship, with all hands, had been lost. In 1861 he was attracted to New Zealand by the gold rush and he worked on the Dunstan, West Coast and Marlborough diggings. He next travelled between Central Otago and Oamaru, dealing in farm produce, and finally settled in Moeraki and was among the pioneers who started the fishing industry of that port. Mr Edmondston married the eldest daughter of the late John Moncrief, of Oamaru, and the family consisted of nine children, comprising five sons, one of whom made the supreme sacrifice at Passchendaele Ridge, and four daughters, two of whom predeceased their father. At the age of 60 Mr Edmondston had the misfortune to lose a leg in a train accident, and ever since then he has been practically an invalid and suffered much pain, which he bore with great fortitude and patience.
Memories of early ploughing match
A claim that he had been present at a ploughing match in New Zealand earlier than any other person on the ground was put forward by Mr G. Miller at Ashburton the other day. He stated that he had attended a ploughing match in North Otago 53 years ago, on his birthday Jun 22 ,1867. In those days the plough had no wheels, and an even depth of furrow was a matter for nice judgement. Ploughing in those days was as good, said Mr Miller, as any to be seen at the present time, even with all the modern improvements to the implement.
— ODT, 2.8.1920.