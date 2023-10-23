The Duchess of Howe Street

Mornington Ladies’ Bowling Club, officially opened by the lady president, Mrs Smith, on October 18, 1923. — Otago Witness, 23.10.1923

"Stop at Howe street, will you," was the request of a cheery looking dame, who boarded a north-bound car last Saturday evening.

The conductor did not forget, and when Howe street was reached the car was brought to a halt. Then, with a leisurely air the lady arose. She wandered in aimless fashion towards the door, her face alight with an expansive smile, and it was quite plain that she did not regard the fleeting moments as precious to the motorman, and incidentally to the City Corporation. Her attitude of languor, however, seemed to have an irritant effect on the conductor, who gave the bell cord two very decided jerks. In response to this the car started and the genial one awoke to the fact that she would possibly be late for tea. The smile vanished as though it had been suddenly rubbed out, and a look of alarm appeared in its stead. " ’Arf a mo, Colin!" she called out, and "Colin" (presumably the motorman) obligingly applied the brakes, only too glad to get rid of this very embarrassing person. This time there was no doubt as to her intentions, and she made hasty strides homewards. Amid the laughter of the passengers, some person of a frivolous bent was seen to raise his hat in an exaggerated flourish, remarking, "Hail, the duchess!"

When the rubber hits the road

Enthusiastic support is forthcoming from a Nelson motorist for the view of the taxation proposals of the Canterbury Automobile Association under the Main Highways Bill. In writing to the association, Mr H. G. Berryman states that the proposals made by the association provide the most logical and simple scheme for the collection of the tyre tax, and would provide a more stable revenue than the provisions already enacted. Mr Berryman states that the method proposed by the association will

mean that all tyres will be taxed according to size and irrespective of the price of rubber. With the association’s scheme the road users would pay a fair share for upkeep and construction. It would be unfair to tax a car only on the road once a month on the same basis as one on the road every day. The writer hoped, as a private owner and member of a county council, that the flat tax proposals on all cars would be opposed successfully.



Oranges and lemons

South Islanders who are not personally acquainted with the possibilities of the coast lands of the north for the production of the highest class of citrus fruits find it hard to realise that there has been a decided advance in this section, and as a result plantings have been fully equal to any past season. The districts affected have all been in the north, Tauranga, Whangarei, Gisborne, and Auckland being the principal. The establishing of the citrus pool for the selection, grading, and curing of lemons is having a stimulating effect on the nursery side of the business. Another matter which is now receiving attention is that of the taking of individual tree performance records and subsequent bud selection work with a view to eliminating all the unprofitable trees in the groves and supplying reliable standard budwood to the nurseries for propagating purposes. This in time must stimulate citrus planting. The selection of budwood is carried out on smaller lines to that in connection with the apricots as carried out at Roxburgh. Sweet oranges are also claiming a larger place in the planting than formerly. The future of the New Zealand sweet orange is certain so far as the later part of the season is concerned, as the best of the New Zealand oranges are ready for the market from September onwards when they are always scarce.

— ODT, 23.10.1923