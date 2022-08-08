Dunedin fly-weight excels

Fly-weight champion boxer Tommy Griffiths, of Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 29.8.1922

The New Zealand amateur boxing championships were commenced last night.

Fly-weights T. Griffiths (Dunedin) v C. Stewart (Wanganui): In the first round Stewart forced and scored with his left. Griffiths’s two-handed work was excellent. Griffiths made Stewart miss badly. Stewart’s reach gave him an advantage. It was Griffiths’s round. Round Two Stewart attacked strongly, but Griffiths cleverly evaded, and connected with a good right upper-cut, sending Stewart to the boards. Griffiths’s left hand connected repeatedly. Both lads boxed well. An even round. Round Three found Stewart boxing carefully. Griffiths was the aggressor, and repeatedly found openings in Stewart's defence. Griffiths’s footwork was splendid, and Stewart missed badly. Griffiths landed a nice upper-cut, and at the gong was forcing. Griffiths’s round. Last round, both lads attacked, and some splendid rallies were witnessed. A left to Stewart’s jaw steadied him. Stewart was seeking a knock-out, but Griffiths evaded cleverly. Griffiths connected his right to the body, and left to the jaw, and repeated the dose immediately. The gong saw Griffiths on top. Griffiths was the winner, and the verdict was a popular one. Griffiths’s performance was excellent.

Business acumen desired

The following letter has been sent to the Minister of Railways (the Hon. D. H. Guthrie) by the Otago Importers and Shippers' Association: "In regard to the appointment of a commercial agent for the railways for Otago district, we are credibly informed that it is proposed to appoint to this position an official of the Railway Department. We are hopeful that we have been incorrectly informed. May we point out that any such arrangement will not comply with our understanding as to which is necessary. The appointee should be an experienced business man as distinguished from a railway official. We understand the very purpose of these appointments is to secure for railway officials the advice of capable commercial men whose outlook is not restricted by official training, and we cannot see what purpose is to be served by appointing officers to the position who are at present in the service of the department."

Illicit soliciting

An example of looseness in phraseology occurring at the police court was given recently in these columns. Another example came under notice yesterday, and a "solicitor" perpetrated it, too, but he was a solicitor of a type different from the one who remarked that his client was quite a respectable man although a publican. As a Dunedin citizen was walking along a back street he was stopped by a person of decidedly unprepossessing appearance and of rather uncertain balance. "I’m broke. Give me a cigarette." said this worthy aggressively.

NSW defeats All Blacks

Ideal weather conditions prevailed for the final rugby test. The attendance was estimated at 5000. The New South Wales team was the same as did duty on Saturday. Apart from occasional sparkling flashes, the game throughout resembled a crude display by country teams. Both combinations were palpably tired in consequence of their recent strenuous games. The scoring was confined to the first half, Brownlie getting two tries for New Zealand and Raymond and Marrott a try each for Now South Wales, the former being converted by Stanley. For the major part of the game the Blacks had the Blues on the defensive, but the unerring kicking by Nothling, aided by a nippy three-quarter line, thwarted many New Zealand attacks at critical periods. The game ending New South Wales 8, New Zealand 6.

Nasty habit sworn off

Rome: Reformers claim that the campaign against swearing, which was instituted at Verona, has reduced bad language in that city by 75 percent in three months, and idealists predict its entire extinction. The propaganda includes posters and notices in public buildings, railway stations, schools, barracks, and leaflets dropped from aeroplanes. The reformers advocate that the police shall be empowered to take the names and addresses of people whom they overhear swearing and hold them up to public scorn, by displaying their names in the central square in the cities.

— ODT, 8.8.1922