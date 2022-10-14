Ecumenism challenge to churches

Annual conference of the New Zealand Baptist Union, held in Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 24.10.1922

The annual dominion conference of the Now Zealand Baptist Union was resumed in Hanover Street Baptist Church yesterday morning.



Post-war blues

Rev R.H.K. Kempton introduced to the conference a deputation from the Council of Christian Congregations consisting of the President, Rev W. Saunders, and a vice-president, Canon Nevill. Rev Saunders said they had great pleasure in bringing to the conference the greetings of the council which included virtually all the denominations in the city. It might be expected that he should say a word on the question of union, but the churches wore not unanimous on that point, nor were the members of any one individual church unanimous. The Baptist Church had a great story and a splendid history, and it might be a question whether they would care to join in with one great church. Certainly, however, the question was going to be forced upon all the churches. It was being forced upon them in the mission fields, where the movement for union was advancing apace. Then there were the difficulties of the present day. The churches were not making the progress they would like to make nor were they held in the esteem they would desire. Whether they could do anything to improve the position by uniting was a question for deep thought. If the church was not making the progress they would like, they must not lose heart. God was trusting them to hold on, and they must faithfully discharge their responsibility. Today the tide seemed to be at the ebb. Might it be theirs to see the flow. It was the prayer of the Council of Christian Congregations that the Baptist Church should be greatly used for the extension of the Kingdom of God.

A local firm has received a consignment of mouth organs from the north. Across them is plainly stamped the once familiar mark "Made in Germany." Quite like old times.



Weather: could do better

The country between Dunedin and Oamaru is looking very well just now, the new season’s crops being well forward, and the grass paddocks full of lambs. In North Otago and South Canterbury, where the soil is lighter and more shingly, the conditions are rather on the dry side, and a good heavy downpour of rain would be welcomed by farmers as the land needs a good soaking before the arrival of the hot summer weather.



Plunket’s appeal

It is a considerable time since there has been such an energetic appeal to the sympathies of those who tread Dunedin’s streets as that which the ladies working in the cause of augmenting the funds of the Plunket Society made yesterday. Fortunate or forbidding in appearance must he have been who walked any distance along the main street without being invited frequently to place a coin in a collection box, to buy an exemption badge, a bunch of daffodils or something in the produce line from a bag of flour to a cabbage. Daffodils were the feature of the stalls most conspicuous. Forty thousand splendid blooms, given by Messrs Simpson and Hart, of Lawrence, were picked and packed carefully by the local school children. The blooms were in fine condition when they arrived, and, especially in the morning when the weather was fine, they met a ready sale. In the afternoon there were one or two heavy showers of rain, which affected the business to a certain extent. The effort had been well organised and everything worked smoothly. When the returns were counted at night it was found that the very satisfactory sum of £228 had been raised.

— ODT, 14.10.1922 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)