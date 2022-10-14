Ecumenism challenge to churches

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Post-war blues
A local firm has received a consignment of mouth organs from the north. Across them is plainly stamped the once familiar mark "Made in Germany." Quite like old times.
Weather: could do better
The country between Dunedin and Oamaru is looking very well just now, the new season’s crops being well forward, and the grass paddocks full of lambs. In North Otago and South Canterbury, where the soil is lighter and more shingly, the conditions are rather on the dry side, and a good heavy downpour of rain would be welcomed by farmers as the land needs a good soaking before the arrival of the hot summer weather.
Plunket’s appeal
It is a considerable time since there has been such an energetic appeal to the sympathies of those who tread Dunedin’s streets as that which the ladies working in the cause of augmenting the funds of the Plunket Society made yesterday. Fortunate or forbidding in appearance must he have been who walked any distance along the main street without being invited frequently to place a coin in a collection box, to buy an exemption badge, a bunch of daffodils or something in the produce line from a bag of flour to a cabbage. Daffodils were the feature of the stalls most conspicuous. Forty thousand splendid blooms, given by Messrs Simpson and Hart, of Lawrence, were picked and packed carefully by the local school children. The blooms were in fine condition when they arrived, and, especially in the morning when the weather was fine, they met a ready sale. In the afternoon there were one or two heavy showers of rain, which affected the business to a certain extent. The effort had been well organised and everything worked smoothly. When the returns were counted at night it was found that the very satisfactory sum of £228 had been raised.
— ODT, 14.10.1922 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)