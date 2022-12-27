Enjoyable outing at the Bay

Yachts race during the Macandrew Bay Regatta on Boxing Day, 1922. — Otago Witness, 9.1.1923

Ideal weather was experienced yesterday, and a great number of people attended the annual regatta at Macandrew’s Bay.

The morning ferries were crowded and as the day advanced each boat brought more people to swell the numbers of those who had set out with the object of spending an enjoyable outing. They were not disappointed as Macandrew’s Bay presented a most festive appearance, and the flying bunting, band music and the playing of gramophones, both on motor boats and on shore, showed that the township was en fete. A former schooner, the Medora, was brought up from Port Chalmers on Monday evening, and was used as a flagship. The programme prepared by the regatta committee was varied and interesting, and the lovely day, with a fresh north-east breeze, proved ideal both for the rowing and yachting events. The officials, who worked very hard to make the regatta a success, got the events off promptly, and have every reason to congratulate themselves on the result of their labours.



Nice weather in resort

Queenstown: Beautiful weather has prevailed here over the Christmas holidays, consequently the hundreds of visitors to our town have been revelling in the glorious sunshine and viewing the scenic glories of Wakatipu under ideal conditions. Yesterday the bowling green in the park attracted a full complement of the votaries of the good old game, the crowd being representative of players from all parts of Otago and Southland. The steamer excursion to Elfin Bay and the Head of the Lake was rather poorly availed of this morning, considering the perfect weather. Insufficient publicity, per medium of advertisement, of this popular trip may be assigned the chief contributory cause. This seems a pity, as it is undoubtedly the best and cheapest outing in the district, and the Railway Department now only affords the public two opportunities during the holidays of making this trip at excursion rates. In pre-war days it was a regular weekly cheap excursion during summer.



Nasty jar for burglars

About 8 o’clock last night two young men gave themselves up at the police station. Both were in a very badly burned condition. They stated that they had broken into an office in the town and picked up a jar which was standing inside. They let the jar fall, and it exploded, covering their faces and hands with some powerful acid. The sufferers were taken to the hospital in a state bordering on collapse, and they will in all likelihood remain there for some time.

— ODT, 27.12.1922; compiled by Peter Dowden



