Favourite for US president

London paper criticises Navy
The Times in special articles condemns the refusal to publish the official account of the Battle of Jutland, thereby depriving the Navy of the greatest opportunity of learning how to fight, and also when the shipbuilding programme is on the brink of revolutionary changes, the country is prevented from studying the only battle where dreadnoughts fought, and great destroyer attacks were made thereon. The Times adds: "Admirals Jellicoe and Beatty represent the two schools of thought, wide as the poles asunder. There is no demand for a court martial in connection with the battle, but the growing atmosphere of suspicion concerning the general conduct of the battle is bad for the country and its trust in the Navy. However painful it might be, the only way to re-establish confidence and to safeguard the future is fearlessly to reveal the facts and to allow the public to judge."
Breeders whip around for winner
The Otago Hunt Club will hold their race meeting at Wingatui today and the card promises to provide an interesting afternoon’s sport. Almost without exception all the acceptors have arrived at the scene of action and in consequence fields will closely approach the numerical figuring in the book. The track will be fairly firm and in good order. The steeplechase events will be run over the same country as the Dunedin Jockey Club’s cross-country events are contested, with the exception that a brush fence will take the place of the post-and-rail fence near the four-furlong post. The president (Mr B.S. Irwin) has donated a cup to the winner of the Hunt Club Cup and the Otago and Southland Breeders’ Association will give a whip to the rider of the winner.
— ODT, 31.10.1920.