Favourite for US president

Kaikorai Valley and Wakari, viewed from Roslyn, with Flagstaff in the background. — Otago Witness, 12.10.1920.

Senator Harding generally rules favourite for the presidency. Wall Street bettors are offering odds at 7 to 1 that he will win. The New York Times editorially points out that no matter who may win the presidential election, the Democrats have won the argument. The paper laments the fact that voters are not swayed by argument. The majority of political writers in all parts of the country are of opinion that Senator Harding’s chances are the best. The Republican campaign managers stress his certainty of victory. In all the statements they issue the Democratic campaign managers avoid the question of victory, and only stress the validity of Governor Cox’s stand upon the League of Nations. Non-partisan observers point out that, despite various opinions existing among different factions of the Republican Party concerning the League, all factions are strenuously supporting Senator Harding. The fact is also stressed that by natural rotation in office, which is recognised as a feature of American politics, the Democrats will be put out and the Republicans brought in.

London paper criticises Navy

The Times in special articles condemns the refusal to publish the official account of the Battle of Jutland, thereby depriving the Navy of the greatest opportunity of learning how to fight, and also when the shipbuilding programme is on the brink of revolutionary changes, the country is prevented from studying the only battle where dreadnoughts fought, and great destroyer attacks were made thereon. The Times adds: "Admirals Jellicoe and Beatty represent the two schools of thought, wide as the poles asunder. There is no demand for a court martial in connection with the battle, but the growing atmosphere of suspicion concerning the general conduct of the battle is bad for the country and its trust in the Navy. However painful it might be, the only way to re-establish confidence and to safeguard the future is fearlessly to reveal the facts and to allow the public to judge."

Breeders whip around for winner

The Otago Hunt Club will hold their race meeting at Wingatui today and the card promises to provide an interesting afternoon’s sport. Almost without exception all the acceptors have arrived at the scene of action and in consequence fields will closely approach the numerical figuring in the book. The track will be fairly firm and in good order. The steeplechase events will be run over the same country as the Dunedin Jockey Club’s cross-country events are contested, with the exception that a brush fence will take the place of the post-and-rail fence near the four-furlong post. The president (Mr B.S. Irwin) has donated a cup to the winner of the Hunt Club Cup and the Otago and Southland Breeders’ Association will give a whip to the rider of the winner.

— ODT, 31.10.1920.