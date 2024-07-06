First match to NSW

The All Blacks arrive in Sydney on July 1, 1924 for a series of matches with New South Wales. — Otago Witness, 15.7.1924

Sydney: The All Blacks played the first match of the tour on the Show Ground against New South Wales in the presence of 30,000 spectators.

There was practically no wind or sun, and the ground was in good condition. The home team won by 20 points to 16. The game was won by the more experienced local backs. The New Zealand team worked hard, but the fast New South Wales backs and forwards smothered most of their movements. The state of the scores gives a fair indication of the relative merits of the teams. The New Zealand line-kicking was faulty. The game was hard, but absolutely clean.

The Sunday News says: "The tackling of the home side was the winning factor. It must be said that the New Zealanders, or, at any rate, their backs, are not up to the standard of the 1905 team, but they have some champion forwards." The Sunday Sun says: "New Zealand was a trifle unlucky to lose, yet perhaps it was the team's own fault, for mishandling of the ball was responsible for the loss of at least four tries. It was solely due to this serious defect that the Blacks failed to win this test."

Paris Olympics opened

The city was beflagged and there was a brilliant ceremonial at the opening of the Games. The packed stands at the Stadium applauded the arrival of M. Doumergue (the President) and the Prince of Wales and enthusiastically cheered the procession of white-clad athletes representing 44 countries, which, headed by South Africa, paraded the arena. Each nation’s flag was dipped as it passed the Presidential stand.

The athletes finally formed up in the bright green centre of the Stadium, presenting a magnificent picture of youth and fitness against the blue and gold Stadium. The Americans’ mighty quota tumultuously welcomed their compatriots. The splendid British contingent, headed by the Cameron pipers, was followed by a bevy of English girls. The assembly was thrilled by the sudden appearance of a flying boat flying over the Presidential stand, a kinema operator daringly leaning out. Then there was a sudden silence, and M. Doumergue rose and solemnly proclaimed the Games open.

Gentle on the gearbox

It may be true that it pays to run a short distance in “second” on a cold day when the car has been standing out for some time, but it’s very easy to make the mistake of straining the transmission in your eagerness to “save” the engine. So, moderation! The grease in the transmission will be like molasses, so if the car is run at too high a speed in second when cold there will be excessive wear between the second speed gear and its mate on the counter shaft.

— by ‘Accelerator’

Evangelist fills venues

Captain Gipsy Pat Smith continued his revivalist campaign in Dunedin yesterday. He conducted the service in Knox Church in the morning, his audience being so large that it was extremely difficult to find sufficient accommodation for all. The men’s meeting in the Octagon Hall in the afternoon was still more largely attended. Between 200 and 500 of those present had to stand, and many were unable to obtain admittance. His Majesty’s Theatre was far too small to anything like hold those bent on hearing Captain Smith in the evening, and several hundreds had to be refused admission.

— ODT, 7.7.1924 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)