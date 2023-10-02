French foray emboldens rioters

Rhineland separatists march from the station at Dusseldorf. Some were armed with pistols or hand-grenades. — Otago Witness, 27.11.1923

PARIS, September 20: Advices from Dusseldorf state that 12,000 Rhineland Separatists today held a demonstration in the presence of a crowd of 45,000, which marched in procession to the square, and declared in favour of separation.

When the speeches were about to begin fisticuffs developed among the crowd, and shots were fired from behind the iron shutters of the shops. The crowd was panic stricken. A number were wounded and many women and children were trampled under foot. The square speedily emptied. The railway station was besieged by masses of frightened people seeking to leave the town.

LONDON, October 1: The great Separatist day which was to free the Rhineland terminated in a bloody street fight, in which four persons were killed and at least 300 were wounded. The first of the firing seemed to come from armed Communists, who had sent contingents determined to break up the demonstration, but this is uncertain. At any rate, the first shots were the signal for general firing by the Separatists, who completely lost their heads. It is stated that the German Green police fired on the crowd, but on the only occasions on which I saw them fire they fired into the air. When the streets were almost cleared French cavalry and tanks rounded up the Green police and disarmed them. Two of the disarmed police fell into the hands of the Separatists and were beaten to death with lead pipes — one under the eyes of the French soldiers, who did not interfere.

Sargoods encourage thrifty staff

Some three and a-half years ago Sargood, Son and Ewen initiated a provident association for the employees in their warehouses. One of the reasons for establishing the fund was to secure mutual advantages both to the company and to the employees. The directors wished to attract and retain good men, in this way stabilising the service of the company, and also to ensure to those who loyally served the company some substantial recognition of their efforts when they reached the retiring age. With this end in view, an initial contribution of £5000 was made to the funds of the association and, in addition, an annual subsidy of £3000 has been paid. The members’ financial interest is made up of contributions paid monthly from their salaries. Employees become eligible for membership on attaining the age of 21 years and, for the first four years, contribute 4 percent of their salary, after which (on attaining 25 years) the member’s payment is calculated at 5 per cent per annum. The funds are the absolute property of the members of the association.



Taming Dunedin’s wild river

The overflowing of the Leith in April last was caused by the phenomenal rainfall of the period and by certain abnormal conditions created by that rainfall. The rainfall was 100 percent greater than the maximum previously recorded for twenty-four hours . . . (we) express the hope that the lessons to be gathered from the experience will not be forgotten by the authorities in control of the Leith. One thing which the flood must have impressed upon all thoughtful minds is certainly the imperativeness of keeping the Leith clear of debris. There is obviously much to be done, especially in the direction both of bridges which will not impede the free flow of flood waters and debris and also of clearing the Leith bed. The work of increasing the height of the walls is being undertaken at one point and, if other points are similarly attended to, the danger of floods in future will be considerably reduced.

— ODT, 2.10.1923 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)