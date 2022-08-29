Gannets do not migrate

The gannet colony, now officially called Cape Kidnappers / Te Kauwae-a-Maui, Hawkes Bay. — Otago Witness, 31.10.1922

A few notes on the gannets that nest at Cape Kidnappers have been sent by Mr A.C. Duff, Hastings, with a wish, which surely will be gratified, that they will interest "lovers of those interesting and beautiful birds."

Mr Duff's main object is to dispel an impression that the gannets migrate from New Zealand. His observations show that in 1920 they left Cape Kidnappers at the end of April. Late in June of the same year, he was surprised to find that a large number of the gannets had returned to the cape; in July and August the numbers increased as the season advanced. In 1921 they left the cape at about the same date as in 1920, but he did not notice their return until early in July and, again 1920, the numbers increased as the season advanced. In 1922 he decided to keep a much more careful record of their movements, and noticed that most of them had left by April 29. On May 6 he counted about 40 birds and on May 14 only four birds, each with young, were left. On June 11 at least 400 had returned, and on June 26 he estimated the number at 1000. By July 9 the number had increased to at least 2000, and on July 23 he found the whole of the nesting ground thickly covered with birds, showing that practically most of the gannets had returned.



A dearth of nurses

It is to be gathered that for positions on the hospital nursing staff there is locally, as well as all over New Zealand, a dearth of applicants "who are well prepared to undergo training." This means that it is difficult to secure a sufficiency of recruits of the desired calibre. This justifies the assumption that the nursing profession is not popular among young women. The question may immediately be asked "and why should it be popular?"

Those who adopt the nursing profession as their vocation have to look forward to a life of monotonous hard work, subject to fairly strict discipline so far as large institutions are concerned, with long hours, comparatively poor remuneration, and at the end of it all nothing in the shape of provision for their declining years. It is reasonable to suggest that if a considerable proportion of women did not enter the nursing profession actuated by a genuine love for their work the shortage of nurses would be very great indeed. It may be suggested that a comparison be made between the nursing profession and the teaching profession, the latter a popular avenue of employment to which young women gravitate in large numbers. In the light of such a comparison the wonder is not perhaps that there should be a shortage of nurses, but that the shortage is not much greater.



Otago apples welcome in London

London: The SS Cornwall, which arrived last week, brought 4904 cases of apples from Otago and 6096 cases from Nelson. A slight delay took place in unloading owing to wool being stowed above the fruit, but sales have taken place in London yesterday and today, and, in the circumstances, growers should he satisfied with the prices. In ordinary seasons the present date is rather late to expect satisfactory prices, but, owing to the bad weather of the past few weeks, strawberries and other soft fruit have not been so successful as in other years. Hence apples find a demand that is not usual at this time. The packing of the Otago apples is good.



ODT, 29.8.1922