German frugality

"Waste nothing" has been Germany’s motto since the beginning of the war, states Miss McAuley, an American reporter, who had just returned to the United States after spending two years in Berlin.

The following are points from her impressions: A friend of mine, who is a Catholic, went to church one Sunday just before I left Berlin. Before the service opened the bells began to ring, and when they stopped the priest announced that that was the last time the bells would ever ring, and they were to be given up to the metal collection. As the priest went on the people began to cry, and even the men sobbed aloud. My friend said it was the most impressive thing she had ever lived through. Since the first days of the war they have had all over Germany places for collecting old paper, and women do most of the work of collecting. Another collection that is always going on is the fruit stone collection. In this they gather cherry stones, peach stones, plum stones, and apple and pear seeds. The stones and seeds are used for making fat and oil, and the German children carry the stones to the schoolhouses, where they are collected. All over Berlin they have pretty posters asking the people to send the stones to the schools with the children. They also make oil out of nuts, and hazelnut oil is fine for frying potatoes.

Germany has become the land of "Ersatz", or the land of substitutes, and in this German ingenuity has no end. Among others is a substitute for eggs. Some brands of it are in a powdered form and others in a capsule form. They are very good, especially when mixed with one real egg. They make very good omelettes. The substitute for milk is called "Milfix". It is a white powder, and when mixed with water looks like milk. It is fine for cooking, but can be used in coffee or tea. They have about a hundred different brands of "Coffee Ersatz", and without any exception they are very bad.

The historic building at the corner of High and Manse streets, which is to be pulled down shortly, has been photographed for the illustrated pages of the Otago Witness. Mr A. Bathgate, who is well versed in the early history of Dunedin , informs us that the building was erected for the Dunedin Athenaeum and Mechanics’ Institute, with the assistance of the Provincial Government. The Athenaeum was located there until its premises in the Octagon were erected. The City Council then acquired the building in Manse Street, and added the brick portion at the back as a Council Chamber. This was about 1870, as near as Mr Bathgate can remember. The council occupied the premises until the present buildings in the Octagon were erected. The Town Board, which preceded the City Council, and which was dissolved in 1865, had offices in a building situated near the present position of Cargill’s Monument.

A married man with eight children was one of the appellants who came before the First Wellington Military Service Board at Wanganui. The appellant, who had a brusque manner, said he was a shearer, aged 38 years, and resided at Okoia. The Chairman (Mr Cooper, S.M.): How many children have you? — About eight. Are you not sure? —Yes. Where are their birth certificates? — I haven’t the money to get them. — ODT, 12.2.1918.

