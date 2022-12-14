1922 graduates of the Dunedin Training College, ready to work as school teachers. — Otago Witness, 5.12.1922

In Otago there is happily justification for thinking there exists a respect for education and for those who are in a special sense its representatives, which we hope will ever remain traditional.

The closing year is marked by some resignations which put a period to some notable records of service under the Otago Education Board, and in noting such we are mindful of other teachers who during the past twelve months have joined the retired list. The responsibility which the teacher assumes is so high, and the influence which he exercises is so far-reaching, that a fitting opportunity of recording appreciation of his work in the community should be ever welcome. The teacher’s work is public service in a very real sense. “Absolute devotion to duty and a high sense of efficiency” — these words, embodied in the tribute paid yesterday to the retiring principal of the Dunedin Training College, sum up succinctly, we are confident, the spirit which animates the teaching profession as a whole. The gift for teaching may not be equally distributed, but training and enthusiasm count for much. — editorial

More stupid than criminal

A young man, for whom Mr B.S. Irwin appeared, pleaded guilty to the theft of a watch valued at £4, the property of Frank Hoggan. Chief-detective Bishop said the circumstances of the case were peculiar. Accused was a commercial traveller. On the night of December 11 he called at the Crown Hotel and asked to see Hoggan. Accused went up to Hoggan’s room, and the night porter heard, them talking together. As he was going out Hoggan called out to the night porter to stop him, as he had stolen his watch. Accused started running but was caught by the porter, who found the watch in his possession. It was the porter who laid the information, and not Hoggan, who left the next night and had not been seen since. He understood that Hoggan owed accused some money. Accused had not been before the court before, and bore a good character. Mr Irwin said Hoggan owed accused a considerable sum of money. Accused went and demanded his money, or some security for it, and, not getting the money, took the watch. Accused realised that it was a stupid act. He had been quite candid about the whole matter, and had gone voluntarily to the police. Senior Sergeant Mathieson gave evidence as to accused’s good character. The magistrate said it was more a stupid than a criminal act, and fined accused £2, with the alternative of seven days’ imprisonment. He also granted Mr Irwin’s request for an order prohibiting publication of accused’s name — ODT, 14.12.1922

Compiled by Peter Dowden