Gloucester defeated

Two Gloucester players with the ball about to feel an All Black onslaught. — Otago Witness, 4.11.1924 The All Blacks played their fourth match at Gloucester and in the face of considerable disadvantages were not only successful in winning but also in once more keeping their own line intact. The weather was atrocious, but notwithstanding this, there was an attendance of 20,000 persons. The game ended New Zealand 6, Gloucester nil. The form of the All Blacks is still unconvincing and the critics consider that they shew a want of coaching, which is responsible for their mediocre exhibition so far . Their defence, however, which was of doubtful quality when they left New Zealand, is now their best feature, but there is still a tendency to tackle too high. In to-day’s game the kicking of the backs was without judgment, often misplaced and often too hard. This nullified the chances of scoring. The form of the team generally is regarded as insufficient to win some of the heavy engagements before it.

Slur against principal nurse

A rather peculiar situation has developed in connection with the task of filling the position of matron of the Dunedin Hospital. In inviting applications the Hospital Board indicated 45 years as the maximum age of candidates, with a proviso that exceptional qualifications might be held to justify an extension of the age limit to 60. A candidate of unquestionable attainments and of high reputation in her profession, who gave her age as 49, was appointed, the favourable nature of her credentials being judged to warrant observance of the proviso. Then rumours got about that the appointee had understated her age, and a member of the board gave notice to propose the rescission of the resolution of appointment, and to reappoint Miss Thurston, the lady in question, conditionally on the production of a certificate of age and health. Miss Thurston promptly notified the board that she declined to consider further the appointment. Both of Dr Newlands’ resolutions were carried at a meeting of the board, the first only on the casting vote of the chairman. Some little feeling was manifested in the course of the discussion. Mrs Macdonald went so far as to stigmatise the motions as "an insult to the whole nursing profession." We are scarcely prepared to endorse that stricture, which, if the idea were logically pursued, would deprive executive bodies of the power of exercising checks which on occasion may be quite necessary. Chivalrous custom allows a liberal latitude to the feminine sex in the matter of confession of age, but this amiable convention can hardly be extended to applications for public appointments. It may be suggested that the Hospital Board has tackled the particular matter in somewhat clumsy fashion. It might be thought that, when doubts were mooted, some tentative inquiries could have been set on foot, without involving an overt step which was nearly tantamount to a public imputation of inveracity on the part of a person whom the board had selected to fill a highly responsible position. — editorial

We’ll never know

At a county council meeting not many miles from Dunedin some of the councillors sought information regarding the state of a certain back road which called for repair. The council’s engineer was somewhat decided in his reply: "There is no good disguising it: it is a —— of a hole." Further comment was needless, and the repairs were authorised.— ODT, 27.9.1924